Fête locale Liac

Avec l’investissement tout au cours de l’année de bénévoles surmotivés, Liac vous propose sa fête locale, pour des moments de convivialité partagés.

Venez vous immerger dans une atmosphère festive et chaleureuse, où chaque coin de rue résonne de rires et de musique.

Au programme:

Vendredi 01 août

– 19h Apéro Bandas avec le groupe « San 2 mi Mesure »

– 20h Repas Melon /Jambon, Pavé de rumsteck et son gratin dauphinois, Fromage, Tarte aux pommes et glace, Vin et café compris

Enfants Melon/Jambon, Frites/Saucisses, Glace

Repas sur réservation

– 23h Bal animé par le podium « Eclips Event »

Samedi 02 août

– Toute la journée exposition de véhicule Américains avec « les Ricains du 65 by Crazy Cars »

– 14h Concours de pétanque « 9é Challenge Philippe Juan » 200€ + Engagement + Coupe

– 15h Jeux pour enfants (foot et basket) 2€ l’inscription avec remise des récompenses et le goûter.

– 23h Bal animé par le podium « Eclips Event »

Dimanche 03 août

– 10h Dépôt de gerbe

– 11h Départ de la sérénade + Apéro Tapas

– 19h30 Apéro Tapas et animation par le groupe « Ginette chante l’amour »

LIAC Liac 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 22 06 47 07 amicaleliacoise@gmail.com

English :

Thanks to the dedication of highly motivated volunteers throughout the year, Liac brings you its local festival, for moments of shared conviviality.

Come and immerse yourself in a warm, festive atmosphere, where every street corner resounds with laughter and music.

On the program

Friday August 01

– 7pm: Apéro Bandas with the « San 2 mi Mesure » group

– 8pm: Meal: Melon / Ham, Rump steak with gratin dauphinois, Cheese, Apple pie and ice cream, Wine and coffee included

Children Melon / Ham, French fries / Sausages, Ice cream

Meals on reservation

– 11 p.m.: Live dance by the « Eclips Event » podium

Saturday, August 02

– All day: American car show with « Les Ricains du 65 by Crazy Cars »

– 2pm: Petanque competition « 9é Challenge Philippe Juan » 200? + Entry + Cup

– 3 p.m.: Children’s games (soccer and basketball) 2? per entry with prize-giving and snack.

– 11 p.m.: Ball hosted by the « Eclips Event » podium

Sunday August 03

– 10am: Wreath-laying ceremony

– 11am: Start of the serenade + Apéro Tapas

– 7:30pm: Apéro Tapas and entertainment by the group « Ginette chante l’amour »

German :

Dank des Einsatzes übermotivierter Freiwilliger im Laufe des Jahres bietet Liac Ihnen sein Ortsfest, bei dem Sie gemeinsame Momente der Geselligkeit erleben können.

Tauchen Sie ein in eine festliche und herzliche Atmosphäre, in der jede Straßenecke von Lachen und Musik erfüllt ist.

Programm:

Freitag, 01. August

– 19 Uhr: Bandas-Apéro mit der Gruppe « San 2 mi Mesure »

– 20 Uhr: Essen: Melone/Schinken, Rumpsteak mit Dauphinois-Gratin, Käse, Apfelkuchen und Eis, Wein und Kaffee inbegriffen

Kinder: Melone/Schinken, Pommes frites/Würstchen, Eis

Mahlzeiten auf Vorbestellung

– 23 Uhr: Tanzveranstaltung mit dem Podium « Eclips Event »

Samstag, 02. August

– Ganzer Tag: Ausstellung amerikanischer Fahrzeuge mit « les Ricains du 65 by Crazy Cars »

– 14 Uhr: Boule-Wettbewerb « 9é Challenge Philippe Juan » 200? + Einsatz + Pokal

– 15 Uhr: Spiele für Kinder (Fußball und Basketball) 2? pro Anmeldung mit Preisverleihung und Snacks.

– 23 Uhr: Tanz mit dem Podium « Eclips Event »

Sonntag, 03. August

– 10 Uhr: Kranzniederlegung

– 11 Uhr: Start der Serenade + Apéro Tapas

– 19.30 Uhr: Apéro Tapas und Unterhaltung durch die Gruppe « Ginette chante l’amour »

Italiano :

Grazie all’impegno di volontari altamente motivati durante tutto l’anno, Liac è in grado di offrirvi la sua festa locale, dove potrete divertirvi insieme.

Venite a immergervi in un’atmosfera calda e festosa, dove ogni angolo della strada risuona di risate e musica.

Il programma comprende

Venerdì 01 agosto

– ore 19.00: Apéro Bandas con il gruppo « San 2 mi Mesure »

– ore 20.00: Pasto: Melone / Prosciutto, Fesa di manzo con gratin dauphinois, Formaggio, Torta di mele e gelato, Vino e caffè inclusi

Menu per bambini Melone / prosciutto, patatine / salsicce, gelato

Pasti su prenotazione

– ore 23.00: Ballo con musica dal vivo a cura del podio « Eclips Event »

Sabato 02 agosto

– Tutto il giorno: esposizione di veicoli americani con « les Ricains du 65 by Crazy Cars »

– 14:00: Gara di petanque « 9é Challenge Philippe Juan » 200? + iscrizione + coppa

– ore 15.00: Giochi per bambini (calcio e pallacanestro) 2? per ingresso con premiazione e merenda.

– ore 23.00: Ballo ospitato dal podio di « Eclips Event »

Domenica 03 agosto

– ore 10: Cerimonia di deposizione delle corone

– 11.00: Inizio della serenata + ricevimento di tapas

– 19.30: Aperitivo a base di tapas e intrattenimento del gruppo « Ginette chante l’amour » (Ginette canta l’amore)

Espanol :

Gracias a los esfuerzos de voluntarios muy motivados durante todo el año, Liac puede ofrecerle su fiesta local, donde podrá disfrutar de un gran momento de convivencia.

Ven y sumérgete en un ambiente cálido y festivo, donde cada esquina resuena con risas y música.

El programa incluye

Viernes 01 de agosto

– 19.00 h: Apéro Bandas con el grupo « San 2 mi Mesure »

– 20.00 h: Comida: Melón / Jamón, Solomillo con gratinado dauphinois, Queso, Tarta de manzana y helado, Vino y café incluidos

Menú infantil Melón / Jamón, Patatas fritas / Salchichas, Helado

Comidas previa reserva

– 23h: Baile con música en directo a cargo del podio « Eclips Event

Sábado 02 de agosto

– Todo el día: Exposición de vehículos americanos con « les Ricains du 65 by Crazy Cars »

– 14.00 h: Competición de petanca « 9é Challenge Philippe Juan » 200? + Entrada + Copa

– 15.00 h: Juegos infantiles (fútbol y baloncesto) 2? por entrada con entrega de premios y merienda.

– 23.00 h: Baile a cargo del podio « Eclips Event

Domingo 3 de agosto

– 10h: Ceremonia de colocación de coronas de flores

– 11h: Inicio de la serenata + recepción con tapas

– 19.30 h: Recepción con tapas y animación a cargo del grupo « Ginette chante l’amour » (Ginette canta el amor)

