Fête locale Luby-Betmont
Fête locale Luby-Betmont vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Luby-Betmont
Fête locale
LUBY-BETMONT Luby-Betmont Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29
fin : 2026-05-31
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Vendredi 29 mai
19h30 Concours de quilles, restauration sur place.
.
Samedi 30 Mai
8h30 Inscriptions à la marche.
9h Départ circuits 8 et 10km.
Restauration sur place.
19h Apéritif et repas 20€ (salade composée, magret/frites, fondant au chocolat).
Bal avec l’Orchestre O’Positif.
.
Dimanche 31 Mai
12h30 Apéritif et repas 20€ (bouillon de volaille, poule au pot, pêche melba).
Inscriptions au 06 64 30 26 10.
.
LUBY-BETMONT Luby-Betmont 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 64 30 26 10
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Friday May 29th
7:30 pm Bowling competition, on-site catering.
.
Saturday May 30th
8:30am Registration for the walk.
9am Start of 8 and 10km circuits.
Catering on site.
7pm Aperitif and 20? meal (mixed salad, magret/frites, chocolate fondant).
Ball with the O’Positif Orchestra.
.
Sunday May 31st
12:30 Aperitif and 20? meal (chicken broth, poule au pot, peach melba).
Registration on 06 64 30 26 10.
L’événement Fête locale Luby-Betmont a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65