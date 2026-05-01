Luby-Betmont

Fête locale

LUBY-BETMONT Luby-Betmont Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29

fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Vendredi 29 mai

19h30 Concours de quilles, restauration sur place.

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Samedi 30 Mai

8h30 Inscriptions à la marche.

9h Départ circuits 8 et 10km.

Restauration sur place.

19h Apéritif et repas 20€ (salade composée, magret/frites, fondant au chocolat).

Bal avec l’Orchestre O’Positif.

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Dimanche 31 Mai

12h30 Apéritif et repas 20€ (bouillon de volaille, poule au pot, pêche melba).

Inscriptions au 06 64 30 26 10.

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LUBY-BETMONT Luby-Betmont 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 64 30 26 10

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Friday May 29th

7:30 pm Bowling competition, on-site catering.

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Saturday May 30th

8:30am Registration for the walk.

9am Start of 8 and 10km circuits.

Catering on site.

7pm Aperitif and 20? meal (mixed salad, magret/frites, chocolate fondant).

Ball with the O’Positif Orchestra.

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Sunday May 31st

12:30 Aperitif and 20? meal (chicken broth, poule au pot, peach melba).

Registration on 06 64 30 26 10.

L’événement Fête locale Luby-Betmont a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65