Fête locale – Village Mingot 21 juin 2025

Hautes-Pyrénées

Fête locale Village MINGOT Mingot Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : 2025-06-21

Début : 2025-06-21 19:30:00

fin : 2025-06-22

Date(s) :

2025-06-21

Avec l’investissement tout au cours de l’année de bénévoles surmotivés, ce petit village vous propose sa fête locale, pour des moments de convivialité partagés.

Au programme

Le 21 à partir de 19h30, apéro animé par le duo « No Stress ».

Jeux gonflables pour les enfants.

À 22h, repas. Menu adulte assiette de charcuterie, rougail saucisse, fondant au chocolat et boule de glace. Menu enfant (jusqu’à 12 ans) burger, frites, gâteau au chocolat.

Inscriptions obligatoires avant le mardi 17 juin

À minuit bal avec le podium Caïman soirée fluo. Petit conseil venez avec un détail qui flashe.

Le 22 à 19h. Apéro tapas animé par la chorale Cant’Astarac, suivi d’un concert avec Nalie.

Village MINGOT

Mingot 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 81 06 88 36 mingot65@wanadoo.fr

English :

Thanks to the dedication of highly motivated volunteers throughout the year, this small village offers you its local festival, for moments of shared conviviality.

On the program:

21st: from 7.30pm, aperitif hosted by the « No Stress » duo.

Inflatable games for children.

At 10pm, dinner. Adult menu: charcuterie platter, sausage rougail, chocolate fondant and scoop of ice cream. Children?s menu (up to age 12): burger, fries, chocolate cake.

Registration required by Tuesday, June 17

At midnight: dance with the Caïman podium ? fluorescent evening. Tip: bring a flashy detail.

22nd: 7pm. Tapas aperitif with Cant’Astarac choir, followed by a concert with Nalie.

German :

Dank übermotivierter Freiwilliger, die sich das ganze Jahr über engagieren, bietet Ihnen dieses kleine Dorf ein lokales Fest, bei dem Sie gemeinsame Momente der Geselligkeit erleben können.

Auf dem Programm stehen

Am 21.: ab 19.30 Uhr, Aperitif, musikalisch umrahmt vom Duo « No Stress ».

Aufblasbare Spiele für die Kinder.

Um 22 Uhr: Essen. Menü für Erwachsene: Aufschnittplatte, Rougail saucisse, Fondant au chocolat und eine Kugel Eis. Kindermenü (bis 12 Jahre): Burger, Pommes frites, Schokoladenkuchen.

Anmeldung bis Dienstag, den 17. Juni erforderlich

Um Mitternacht: Tanz mit dem Podium Caïman? Fluo-Abend. Kleiner Tipp: Kommen Sie mit einem blitzenden Detail.

Am 22: Um 19 Uhr. Tapas-Apéro, musikalisch umrahmt vom Chor Cant’Astarac, gefolgt von einem Konzert mit Nalie.

Italiano :

Grazie all’impegno di volontari altamente motivati durante tutto l’anno, questo piccolo villaggio è in grado di offrirvi la sua festa locale, dove potrete condividere momenti di convivialità.

In programma:

21: dalle 19.30, aperitivo a cura del duo « No Stress ».

Giochi gonfiabili per bambini.

Alle 22.00, cena. Menu per adulti: tagliere di salumi, rougail di salsiccia, fondente al cioccolato e pallina di gelato. Menu per bambini (fino a 12 anni): hamburger, patatine fritte, torta al cioccolato.

Iscrizione obbligatoria entro martedì 17 giugno

A mezzanotte: ballo con il podio Caïman ? serata fluorescente. Consiglio rapido: portate un dettaglio appariscente.

22: ore 19.00. Ricevimento di tapas a cura del coro Cant’Astarac, seguito da un concerto di Nalie.

Espanol :

Gracias a la dedicación de voluntarios muy motivados durante todo el año, este pequeño pueblo puede ofrecerle su fiesta local, donde podrá compartir momentos de convivencia.

En el programa:

Día 21: a partir de las 19.30 h, aperitivo a cargo del dúo « No Stress ».

Juegos hinchables para los niños.

A las 22:00 h, cena. Menú adulto: tabla de embutidos, rougail de salchichas, fondant de chocolate y bola de helado. Menú infantil (hasta 12 años): hamburguesa, patatas fritas y tarta de chocolate.

Inscripción obligatoria antes del martes 17 de junio

A medianoche: baile con el podio Caïman ? noche fluorescente. Consejo: traiga un detalle llamativo.

Día 22: 19 h. Recepción de tapas a cargo del coro Cant’Astarac, seguida de un concierto con Nalie.

