Fête locale Village Préchac-sur-Adour

Cette année encore, le comité d’animation du village vous a préparez un programme pour les fêtes qui devrait plaire au plus grand nombre !

Au programme

Samedi 19 juillet

→ 14h JEUX GRATUITS pour les ENFANTS châteaux gonflables, ventre glisse,

promenades en poneys, JEUX en BOIS…

→ 19h Concours du LANCER DE BÉRET

→ 20h soirée BANDAS animée par LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC

Jeu de la PESÉE DU JAMBON.

REPAS cataplana poulet fruits de mer / salade / fromage /tartelettes. 12€ Adultes 6€ enfants (- 12 ans) Réservations obligatoires

→ 23h BAL DISCO avec MUSIC SYSTEM

Dimanchedi 19 juillet

→ 08h Concours de pêche au Lac (inscriptions sur place à partir de 06h30)

→ 13h REPAS charcuterie / melon / araignées de porc à la plancha / haricots verts / glace. 10€ Adultes 5€ enfants (- 12 ans) Réservations obligatoires

Animation Musicale avec Feu d’Camp

→ 14h JEUX GRATUITS pour les ENFANTS châteaux gonflables, ventre glisse,promenades en poneys, JEUX en BOIS…

EXPOSITION DE VOITURE ANCIENNE (Club PEUGEOT)

Village PRECHAC-SUR-ADOUR Préchac-sur-Adour 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 6 24 44 77 17 thomas.th.lagors@airbus.com

English :

Once again this year, the village’s entertainment committee has put together a festive programme that’s sure to please everyone!

The program includes

Saturday, July 19th

? 2pm: FREE GAMES for CHILDREN: bouncy castles, tummy slides,

pony rides, WOODEN GAMES?

? 7pm: BABY-THROWING competition

? 8pm: BANDAS evening with LES DANDY’S DE L?ARMAGNAC

Game of HAM WEIGHING.

MEAL chicken seafood cataplana / salad / cheese / tartlets. 12? Adults ? 6? children (under 12) ? Reservations required

? 11pm: DISCO BAL with MUSIC SYSTEM

Sunday July 19th

? 08h: Fishing competition at the lake (registration on site from 06h30)

? 1pm: MEAL: cold cuts / melon / pork spiders a la plancha / green beans / ice cream. 10? Adults ? 5? children (under 12) ? Reservations required

Musical entertainment with Feu d’Camp

? 2pm: FREE GAMES for CHILDREN: bouncy castles, tummy slides, pony rides, WOODEN GAMES?

ANCIENT CAR EXHIBITION (Club PEUGEOT)

German :

Auch dieses Jahr hat das Animationskomitee des Dorfes wieder ein Programm für die Feiertage zusammengestellt, das möglichst vielen Menschen gefallen dürfte!

Das Programm

Samstag, 19. Juli

? 14 Uhr: KOSTENLOSE SPIELE für KINDER: Hüpfburgen, Bauchrutschen,

ponyreiten, Spiele aus Holz?

? 19 Uhr: Wettbewerb im BÉRET-WERFEN

? 20 Uhr: BANDAS-Abend unter der Leitung von LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC

Spiel « PESÉE DU JAMBON » (Wiegen des Schinkens).

MAHLZEIT: Cataplana Hühnchen Meeresfrüchte / Salat / Käse / Tartelettes. 12? Erwachsene ? 6 ? Kinder (- 12 Jahre) ? Reservierungen sind erforderlich

? 23 Uhr: DISCO-BALL mit MUSIC SYSTEM

Sonntag, 19. Juli

? 08 Uhr: Angelwettbewerb am See (Einschreibungen vor Ort ab 06:30 Uhr)

? 13 Uhr: MAHLZEIT: Aufschnitt / Melone / Schweinespinne à la plancha / grüne Bohnen / Eis. 10? Erwachsene ? 5 ? Kinder (- 12 Jahre) ? Reservierungen sind erforderlich

Musikalische Unterhaltung mit Lagerfeuer

? 14 Uhr: KOSTENLOSE SPIELE für KINDER: Hüpfburgen, Bauchrutschen, Ponyreiten, Spiele aus Holz ?

Ausstellung von Oldtimern (Club PEUGEOT)

Italiano :

Anche quest’anno il comitato per l’animazione del villaggio ha messo a punto un programma festivo che farà la felicità del maggior numero possibile di persone!

Il programma comprende

Sabato 19 luglio

ore 14.00: GIOCHI GRATUITI PER BAMBINI: castelli gonfiabili, scivoli per bambini,

pony, giochi in legno?

ore 19.00: gara di BERT TOLLING

ore 20.00: serata BANDAS con LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC

Gioco della pesatura del prosciutto.

PASTO cataplana di pollo ai frutti di mare / insalata / formaggio / tartellette. 12? Adulti ? 6? bambini (sotto i 12 anni) ? Prenotazione obbligatoria

ore 23.00: DISCO BALL con impianto musicale

Domenica 19 luglio

08h: Gara di pesca al lago (iscrizione sul posto dalle 06h30)

ore 13: PASTO: salumi / melone / ragni di maiale alla plancha / fagiolini / gelato. 10? Adulti ? 5? bambini (sotto i 12 anni) ? Prenotazione obbligatoria

Intrattenimento musicale con Feu d’Camp

ore 14.00: GIOCHI GRATUITI PER BAMBINI: castelli gonfiabili, scivoli per la pancia, passeggiate su pony, giochi in legno?

MOSTRA DI AUTO ANTICHE (Club PEUGEOT)

Espanol :

Un año más, el comité de animación del pueblo ha preparado un programa festivo que seguro que gustará al mayor número posible de personas

El programa incluye

Sábado 19 de julio

? 14 h: JUEGOS GRATUITOS PARA NIÑOS: castillos hinchables, toboganes hinchables,

paseos en poni, JUEGOS DE MADERA..

? 19:00 h: CONCURSO BERT TOLLING

? 20:00 h: velada de BANDAS amenizada por LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC

Juego de PESAR JAMÓN.

COMIDA cataplana de pollo a la marinera / ensalada / queso / tartaletas. 12? Adultos ? 6 ? niños (menores de 12 años) ? Imprescindible reservar

? 23h: DISCO BALL con MUSIC SYSTEM

Domingo 19 de julio

? 08h: Concurso de pesca en el lago (inscripción in situ a partir de las 06h30)

? 13h: COMIDA: embutidos / melón / arañas de cerdo a la plancha / judías verdes / helado. 10? Adultos ? 5? niños (menores de 12 años) ? Reserva obligatoria

Animación musical con Feu d’Camp

? 14h: JUEGOS GRATUITOS PARA LOS NIÑOS: castillos hinchables, toboganes, paseos en poni, JUEGOS DE MADERA?

EXPOSICIÓN DE COCHES ANTIGUOS (Club PEUGEOT)

L’événement Fête locale Préchac-sur-Adour a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65