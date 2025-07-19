Fête locale Village Préchac-sur-Adour
Fête locale Village Préchac-sur-Adour samedi 19 juillet 2025.
Fête locale
Village PRECHAC-SUR-ADOUR Préchac-sur-Adour Gers
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 6 EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-19
fin : 2025-07-20
Date(s) :
2025-07-19
Cette année encore, le comité d’animation du village vous a préparez un programme pour les fêtes qui devrait plaire au plus grand nombre !
Au programme
Samedi 19 juillet
→ 14h JEUX GRATUITS pour les ENFANTS châteaux gonflables, ventre glisse,
promenades en poneys, JEUX en BOIS…
→ 19h Concours du LANCER DE BÉRET
→ 20h soirée BANDAS animée par LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC
Jeu de la PESÉE DU JAMBON.
REPAS cataplana poulet fruits de mer / salade / fromage /tartelettes. 12€ Adultes 6€ enfants (- 12 ans) Réservations obligatoires
→ 23h BAL DISCO avec MUSIC SYSTEM
Dimanchedi 19 juillet
→ 08h Concours de pêche au Lac (inscriptions sur place à partir de 06h30)
→ 13h REPAS charcuterie / melon / araignées de porc à la plancha / haricots verts / glace. 10€ Adultes 5€ enfants (- 12 ans) Réservations obligatoires
Animation Musicale avec Feu d’Camp
→ 14h JEUX GRATUITS pour les ENFANTS châteaux gonflables, ventre glisse,promenades en poneys, JEUX en BOIS…
EXPOSITION DE VOITURE ANCIENNE (Club PEUGEOT)
.
Village PRECHAC-SUR-ADOUR Préchac-sur-Adour 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 6 24 44 77 17 thomas.th.lagors@airbus.com
English :
Once again this year, the village’s entertainment committee has put together a festive programme that’s sure to please everyone!
The program includes
Saturday, July 19th
? 2pm: FREE GAMES for CHILDREN: bouncy castles, tummy slides,
pony rides, WOODEN GAMES?
? 7pm: BABY-THROWING competition
? 8pm: BANDAS evening with LES DANDY’S DE L?ARMAGNAC
Game of HAM WEIGHING.
MEAL chicken seafood cataplana / salad / cheese / tartlets. 12? Adults ? 6? children (under 12) ? Reservations required
? 11pm: DISCO BAL with MUSIC SYSTEM
Sunday July 19th
? 08h: Fishing competition at the lake (registration on site from 06h30)
? 1pm: MEAL: cold cuts / melon / pork spiders a la plancha / green beans / ice cream. 10? Adults ? 5? children (under 12) ? Reservations required
Musical entertainment with Feu d’Camp
? 2pm: FREE GAMES for CHILDREN: bouncy castles, tummy slides, pony rides, WOODEN GAMES?
ANCIENT CAR EXHIBITION (Club PEUGEOT)
German :
Auch dieses Jahr hat das Animationskomitee des Dorfes wieder ein Programm für die Feiertage zusammengestellt, das möglichst vielen Menschen gefallen dürfte!
Das Programm
Samstag, 19. Juli
? 14 Uhr: KOSTENLOSE SPIELE für KINDER: Hüpfburgen, Bauchrutschen,
ponyreiten, Spiele aus Holz?
? 19 Uhr: Wettbewerb im BÉRET-WERFEN
? 20 Uhr: BANDAS-Abend unter der Leitung von LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC
Spiel « PESÉE DU JAMBON » (Wiegen des Schinkens).
MAHLZEIT: Cataplana Hühnchen Meeresfrüchte / Salat / Käse / Tartelettes. 12? Erwachsene ? 6 ? Kinder (- 12 Jahre) ? Reservierungen sind erforderlich
? 23 Uhr: DISCO-BALL mit MUSIC SYSTEM
Sonntag, 19. Juli
? 08 Uhr: Angelwettbewerb am See (Einschreibungen vor Ort ab 06:30 Uhr)
? 13 Uhr: MAHLZEIT: Aufschnitt / Melone / Schweinespinne à la plancha / grüne Bohnen / Eis. 10? Erwachsene ? 5 ? Kinder (- 12 Jahre) ? Reservierungen sind erforderlich
Musikalische Unterhaltung mit Lagerfeuer
? 14 Uhr: KOSTENLOSE SPIELE für KINDER: Hüpfburgen, Bauchrutschen, Ponyreiten, Spiele aus Holz ?
Ausstellung von Oldtimern (Club PEUGEOT)
Italiano :
Anche quest’anno il comitato per l’animazione del villaggio ha messo a punto un programma festivo che farà la felicità del maggior numero possibile di persone!
Il programma comprende
Sabato 19 luglio
ore 14.00: GIOCHI GRATUITI PER BAMBINI: castelli gonfiabili, scivoli per bambini,
pony, giochi in legno?
ore 19.00: gara di BERT TOLLING
ore 20.00: serata BANDAS con LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC
Gioco della pesatura del prosciutto.
PASTO cataplana di pollo ai frutti di mare / insalata / formaggio / tartellette. 12? Adulti ? 6? bambini (sotto i 12 anni) ? Prenotazione obbligatoria
ore 23.00: DISCO BALL con impianto musicale
Domenica 19 luglio
08h: Gara di pesca al lago (iscrizione sul posto dalle 06h30)
ore 13: PASTO: salumi / melone / ragni di maiale alla plancha / fagiolini / gelato. 10? Adulti ? 5? bambini (sotto i 12 anni) ? Prenotazione obbligatoria
Intrattenimento musicale con Feu d’Camp
ore 14.00: GIOCHI GRATUITI PER BAMBINI: castelli gonfiabili, scivoli per la pancia, passeggiate su pony, giochi in legno?
MOSTRA DI AUTO ANTICHE (Club PEUGEOT)
Espanol :
Un año más, el comité de animación del pueblo ha preparado un programa festivo que seguro que gustará al mayor número posible de personas
El programa incluye
Sábado 19 de julio
? 14 h: JUEGOS GRATUITOS PARA NIÑOS: castillos hinchables, toboganes hinchables,
paseos en poni, JUEGOS DE MADERA..
? 19:00 h: CONCURSO BERT TOLLING
? 20:00 h: velada de BANDAS amenizada por LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC
Juego de PESAR JAMÓN.
COMIDA cataplana de pollo a la marinera / ensalada / queso / tartaletas. 12? Adultos ? 6 ? niños (menores de 12 años) ? Imprescindible reservar
? 23h: DISCO BALL con MUSIC SYSTEM
Domingo 19 de julio
? 08h: Concurso de pesca en el lago (inscripción in situ a partir de las 06h30)
? 13h: COMIDA: embutidos / melón / arañas de cerdo a la plancha / judías verdes / helado. 10? Adultos ? 5? niños (menores de 12 años) ? Reserva obligatoria
Animación musical con Feu d’Camp
? 14h: JUEGOS GRATUITOS PARA LOS NIÑOS: castillos hinchables, toboganes, paseos en poni, JUEGOS DE MADERA?
EXPOSICIÓN DE COCHES ANTIGUOS (Club PEUGEOT)
L’événement Fête locale Préchac-sur-Adour a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65