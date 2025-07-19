Fête locale Sauveterre

Fête locale Sauveterre samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Fête locale

SAUVETERRE Sauveterre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-19

fin : 2025-07-20

Date(s) :

2025-07-19

Grâce à un investissement total, au cours de l’année, des bénévoles de ce petit village, nous vous proposons à tous, de partager de grands moments de convivialité dans notre bodega et notre fête du village.

Venez nombreux !

Au programme

Samedi 23h Soirée Bodega

Dimanche 12h Repas avec au menu Melon et jambon, poulet basquaise et pomme paysanne, fromage, tarte multifruit et café. Animée par le groupe Oyana.

20h Grillades offertes par la mairie.

.

SAUVETERRE Sauveterre 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 38 48 11 85 mairie-sauveterre@orange.fr

English :

Thanks to the total commitment of the volunteers in this small village throughout the year, we invite you all to share some great moments of conviviality at our bodega and village festival.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Program:

Saturday: 11pm Bodega Evening

Sunday: 12pm Meal with melon and ham, Basque chicken and pomme paysanne, cheese, multifruit tart and coffee. Entertainment by the group Oyana.

8pm Grilled meats offered by the town hall.

German :

Dank des großen Einsatzes der Freiwilligen dieses kleinen Dorfes im Laufe des Jahres können Sie in unserer Bodega und auf unserem Dorffest viele gesellige Momente erleben.

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Samstag: 23 Uhr Bodega-Abend

Sonntag: 12 Uhr Mahlzeit mit Melone und Schinken, Hühnchen mit Baskenmousse und Bauernapfel, Käse, Multifruit-Kuchen und Kaffee. Unterhalten von der Gruppe Oyana.

20 Uhr Grillen, angeboten von der Gemeindeverwaltung.

Italiano :

Grazie all’impegno totale dei volontari di questo piccolo villaggio durante tutto l’anno, ora possiamo offrire a tutti voi la possibilità di condividere dei bei momenti di convivialità alla nostra bodega e alla festa del villaggio.

Non vediamo l’ora di incontrarvi!

Il programma:

Sabato: ore 23.00 Serata bodega

Domenica: ore 12.00 Pasto con melone e prosciutto, pollo basco e pomme paysanne, formaggio, crostata di frutta e caffè. Animazione del gruppo Oyana.

ore 20:00 Barbecue offerto dal Comune.

Espanol :

Gracias al compromiso total de los voluntarios de este pequeño pueblo a lo largo de todo el año, ahora podemos ofrecerles a todos la posibilidad de compartir grandes momentos de convivencia en nuestra bodega y fiesta del pueblo.

¡Esperamos contar con su presencia!

En el programa

Sábado: 23.00 h Noche de bodega

Domingo: 12 h Comida con melón y jamón, pollo a la vasca y pomme paysanne, queso, tarta multifrutas y café. Animación a cargo del grupo Oyana.

20.00 h Barbacoas ofrecidas por el Ayuntamiento.

L’événement Fête locale Sauveterre a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65