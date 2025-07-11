Fête locale Tarasteix

Fête locale Tarasteix vendredi 11 juillet 2025.

Fête locale

TARASTEIX Tarasteix Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-07-11 19:30:00

fin : 2025-07-13

2025-07-11

Grâce à un investissement total, au cours de l’année, des bénévoles de ce petit village gersois, nous vous proposons à tous, de partager de grands moments de convivialité dans notre bodega et nos arènes.

Venez nombreux !

Au programme :

Vendredi 19 h- Apéro au foyer

19h30 Repas (Assiette de charcuterie, gratin dauphinois et araignée de porc, fromage, brownies, vin et café)

23h Bal animé par TNT

Samedi 20h Tournoi de beer pong

23h Bal animé par Adichatz

Dimanche 11h30 Messe suivie du dépôt de gerbe au monument aux morts

12h Apéro de la mairie

Pendant l’après-midi il y aura des sérénades.

19h Ouverture du Bar « le Vignalet » animé par les Bourlingueur

Pensez à porter vos couverts. Inscription obligatoire.

TARASTEIX Tarasteix 65320 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 44 37 84 03 mairie.tarasteix@wanadoo.fr

English :

Thanks to the total commitment of the volunteers in this small village in the Gers region, we invite you all to share great moments of conviviality in our bodega and bullring.

We look forward to seeing you there!

On the program

Friday: 7pm Aperitif in the foyer

7:30 p.m. Meal (charcuterie platter, gratin dauphinois and spider pork, cheese, brownies, wine and coffee)

11 p.m. Dance with TNT

Saturday: 8pm Beer pong tournament

11pm Ball with Adichatz

Sunday: 11:30am Mass followed by wreath-laying at the war memorial

12pm Aperitif at the town hall

During the afternoon there will be serenades.

7pm Opening of the Bar « le Vignalet » with entertainment by Les Bourlingueur

Remember to bring your cutlery. Registration required.

German :

Dank des großen Einsatzes der Freiwilligen dieses kleinen Dorfes im Gers können Sie in unserer Bodega und in der Arena viele gesellige Momente erleben.

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Freitag: 19 Uhr- Aperitif im Foyer

19.30 Uhr Essen (Aufschnittplatte, Gratin dauphinois und Schweinespinne, Käse, Brownies, Wein und Kaffee)

23:00 Uhr Tanz mit TNT

Samstag: 20 Uhr Beer Pong-Turnier

23h Tanzveranstaltung unter der Leitung von Adichatz

Sonntag: 11:30 Uhr Messe mit anschließender Kranzniederlegung am Kriegsdenkmal

12h Aperitif aus dem Rathaus

Während des Nachmittags werden Ständchen gespielt.

19h Eröffnung der Bar « le Vignalet », die von den Bourlingueur unterhalten wird

Denken Sie daran, Ihr Besteck zu tragen. Anmeldung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Grazie all’impegno totale dei volontari di questo piccolo villaggio della regione del Gers, possiamo ora offrirvi la possibilità di condividere momenti di grande convivialità nella nostra bodega e nella nostra arena.

Non vediamo l’ora di incontrarvi!

Il programma:

Venerdì: ore 19.00 Aperitivo nel foyer

ore 19.30 Pasto (tagliere di salumi, gratin dauphinois e maiale di ragno, formaggio, brownies, vino e caffè)

ore 23.00 Ballo con TNT

Sabato: ore 20.00 Torneo di birra pong

ore 23.00 Ballo con Adichatz

Domenica: ore 11.30 Messa e deposizione di corone al monumento ai caduti

12.00 Aperitivo in municipio

Durante il pomeriggio ci saranno serenate.

ore 19.00 Apertura del Bar « le Vignalet » con animazione di les Bourlingueur

Ricordarsi di portare le posate. Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Gracias al compromiso total de los voluntarios de este pequeño pueblo de la región de Gers, ahora podemos ofrecerle la posibilidad de compartir grandes momentos de convivencia en nuestra bodega y plaza de toros.

¡Le esperamos!

En el programa

Viernes: 19:00 h Aperitivo en el vestíbulo

19h30 Comida (tabla de embutidos, gratin dauphinois y spider pork, queso, brownies, vino y café)

23.00 h Baile con TNT

Sábado: 20.00 h Torneo de beer pong

23.00 h Baile con Adichatz

Domingo: 11.30 h Misa y colocación de una corona de flores en el memorial de guerra

12h Aperitivo en el ayuntamiento

Durante la tarde habrá serenatas.

19.00 h Apertura del Bar « le Vignalet » con la animación de les Bourlingueur

Recuerde traer sus cubiertos. Inscripción obligatoria.

L’événement Fête locale Tarasteix a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65