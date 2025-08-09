Fête médiévale Saint-Astier

Fête médiévale Saint-Astier samedi 9 août 2025.

Fête médiévale

Le petit Pré Saint-Astier Dordogne

Début : 2025-08-09

fin : 2025-08-09

2025-08-09

Démonstrations combats de chevaliers et forge, initiation tir à l’arc, jeux en bois, marché artisanal, animations enfants…

Buvette et restauration sur place

19h concert (Les Chapeaux Melons), spectacle de feu gratuit à la tombée de la nuit (Cie Le Goupil)

Repas médiéval, sur réservation 18 €

9h30-0h00, Le petit Pré

Entrée 2,50 € (gratuit à partir de 18h), gratuit -12 ans

Clocca Aureum 07 49 57 52 84 .

Le petit Pré Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 49 57 52 84

English : Fête médiévale

Demonstrations of knight fighting and blacksmithing, archery initiation, wooden games, craft market, children?s entertainment?

Refreshments and catering on site

7pm: concert (Les Chapeaux Melons), free fire show at dusk (Cie Le Goupil)

German : Fête médiévale

Vorführungen von Ritterkämpfen und Schmiedekunst, Einführung in das Bogenschießen, Holzspiele, Handwerksmarkt, Kinderanimationen?

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort

19 Uhr: Konzert (Les Chapeaux Melons), kostenlose Feuershow bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit (Cie Le Goupil)

Italiano :

Dimostrazioni di combattimento tra cavalieri e fabbri, iniziazione al tiro con l’arco, giochi in legno, mercatino dell’artigianato, animazione per bambini?

Rinfreschi e spuntini in loco

ore 19.00: concerto (Les Chapeaux Melons), spettacolo di fuoco gratuito al tramonto (Cie Le Goupil)

Espanol : Fête médiévale

Demostraciones de lucha de caballeros y herrería, iniciación al tiro con arco, juegos de madera, mercado de artesanía, animación infantil?

Refrescos y tentempiés in situ

19.00 h: concierto (Les Chapeaux Melons), espectáculo de fuego gratuito al atardecer (Cie Le Goupil)

