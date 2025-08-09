Fête médiévale Saint-Astier
Fête médiévale Saint-Astier samedi 9 août 2025.
Fête médiévale
Le petit Pré Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-09
fin : 2025-08-09
Date(s) :
2025-08-09
Démonstrations combats de chevaliers et forge, initiation tir à l’arc, jeux en bois, marché artisanal, animations enfants…
Buvette et restauration sur place
19h concert (Les Chapeaux Melons), spectacle de feu gratuit à la tombée de la nuit (Cie Le Goupil)
Repas médiéval, sur réservation 18 €
9h30-0h00, Le petit Pré
Entrée 2,50 € (gratuit à partir de 18h), gratuit -12 ans
Clocca Aureum 07 49 57 52 84 .
Le petit Pré Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 49 57 52 84
English : Fête médiévale
Demonstrations of knight fighting and blacksmithing, archery initiation, wooden games, craft market, children?s entertainment?
Refreshments and catering on site
7pm: concert (Les Chapeaux Melons), free fire show at dusk (Cie Le Goupil)
German : Fête médiévale
Vorführungen von Ritterkämpfen und Schmiedekunst, Einführung in das Bogenschießen, Holzspiele, Handwerksmarkt, Kinderanimationen?
Getränke und Speisen vor Ort
19 Uhr: Konzert (Les Chapeaux Melons), kostenlose Feuershow bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit (Cie Le Goupil)
Italiano :
Dimostrazioni di combattimento tra cavalieri e fabbri, iniziazione al tiro con l’arco, giochi in legno, mercatino dell’artigianato, animazione per bambini?
Rinfreschi e spuntini in loco
ore 19.00: concerto (Les Chapeaux Melons), spettacolo di fuoco gratuito al tramonto (Cie Le Goupil)
Espanol : Fête médiévale
Demostraciones de lucha de caballeros y herrería, iniciación al tiro con arco, juegos de madera, mercado de artesanía, animación infantil?
Refrescos y tentempiés in situ
19.00 h: concierto (Les Chapeaux Melons), espectáculo de fuego gratuito al atardecer (Cie Le Goupil)
