Fête nationale 13 & 14 juillet Luigny

Fête nationale 13 & 14 juillet Luigny dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

Fête nationale 13 & 14 juillet

Luigny Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-07-13 19:00:00

2025-07-13 2025-07-14

Venez participer à la fête nationale les 13 & 14 juillet à Luigny !

Dimanche 13

19h Repas dansant -> renseignements et réservation au 02 37 81 24 17

22h30 Retraite aux flambeaux suivi du feu d’artifice

Lundi 14

11h30 Cérémonie et apéritif républicain

14h Jeux et animations pour tous

Luigny 28480 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 81 24 17

English :

Come and take part in the Fête Nationale on July 13 & 14 in Luigny!

Sunday 13th :

7pm: Dinner dance -> information and booking on 02 37 81 24 17

10:30pm: Torchlight procession followed by fireworks display

Monday 14th :

11:30am: Ceremony and Republican aperitif

2pm: Games and entertainment for

German :

Nehmen Sie am 13. und 14. Juli am Nationalfeiertag in Luigny teil!

Sonntag, den 13:

19 Uhr: Tanzmahl -> Informationen und Reservierungen unter 02 37 81 24 17

22:30 Uhr: Fackelzug mit anschließendem Feuerwerk

Montag, 14:

11:30 Uhr: Zeremonie und republikanischer Aperitif

14h: Spiele und Animati

Italiano :

Partecipate alla Fête Nationale del 13 e 14 luglio a Luigny!

Domenica 13:

19.00: Cena danzante -> informazioni e prenotazioni allo 02 37 81 24 17

22.30: Fiaccolata seguita da fuochi d’artificio

Lunedì 14:

11.30: Cerimonia e aperitivo repubblicano

14.00: Giochi e intrattenimento per tutti

Espanol :

Participe en la Fiesta Nacional de los días 13 y 14 de julio en Luigny

Domingo 13 :

19.00 h: Cena con baile -> información y reservas en el 02 37 81 24 17

22.30 h: desfile de antorchas y fuegos artificiales

Lunes 14 :

11h30: Ceremonia y aperitivo republicano

14:00: Juegos y animaciones para to

L’événement Fête nationale 13 & 14 juillet Luigny a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par OT DU PERCHE