Fête nationale 13 & 14 juillet Luigny

Venez participer à la fête nationale les 13 & 14 juillet à Luigny !
Dimanche 13
19h Repas dansant -> renseignements et réservation au 02 37 81 24 17
22h30 Retraite aux flambeaux suivi du feu d’artifice
Lundi 14
11h30 Cérémonie et apéritif républicain
14h Jeux et animations pour tous
Luigny 28480 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 81 24 17
English :
Come and take part in the Fête Nationale on July 13 & 14 in Luigny!
Sunday 13th :
7pm: Dinner dance -> information and booking on 02 37 81 24 17
10:30pm: Torchlight procession followed by fireworks display
Monday 14th :
11:30am: Ceremony and Republican aperitif
2pm: Games and entertainment for
German :
Nehmen Sie am 13. und 14. Juli am Nationalfeiertag in Luigny teil!
Sonntag, den 13:
19 Uhr: Tanzmahl -> Informationen und Reservierungen unter 02 37 81 24 17
22:30 Uhr: Fackelzug mit anschließendem Feuerwerk
Montag, 14:
11:30 Uhr: Zeremonie und republikanischer Aperitif
14h: Spiele und Animati
Italiano :
Partecipate alla Fête Nationale del 13 e 14 luglio a Luigny!
Domenica 13:
19.00: Cena danzante -> informazioni e prenotazioni allo 02 37 81 24 17
22.30: Fiaccolata seguita da fuochi d’artificio
Lunedì 14:
11.30: Cerimonia e aperitivo repubblicano
14.00: Giochi e intrattenimento per tutti
Espanol :
Participe en la Fiesta Nacional de los días 13 y 14 de julio en Luigny
Domingo 13 :
19.00 h: Cena con baile -> información y reservas en el 02 37 81 24 17
22.30 h: desfile de antorchas y fuegos artificiales
Lunes 14 :
11h30: Ceremonia y aperitivo republicano
14:00: Juegos y animaciones para to
