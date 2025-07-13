Fête nationale 13 juillet à Rochefort Rochefort
Fête nationale 13 juillet à Rochefort Rochefort dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Fête nationale 13 juillet à Rochefort
Monument aux morts et port de plaisance Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13
fin : 2025-07-13
2025-07-13
Un rendez-vous pour célébrer ensemble la fête nationale !
Les festivités débuteront dès 17h avec le défilé, puis se poursuivront jusqu’à 1h30 du matin avec une grande soirée festive mêlant DJ et feu d’artifice.
Monument aux morts et port de plaisance Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 65 00 mairie@ville-rochefort.fr
English : National Day 13 July in Rochefort
An event to celebrate the National Day together!
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with the parade, followed by a lively evening of music and celebration with a DJ and fireworks, lasting until 1:30 a.m.
German : Nationalfeier 13. Juli in Rochefort
Ein gemeinsames Fest zum Nationalfeiertag!
Die Feierlichkeiten beginnen um 17:00 Uhr mit dem Umzug und gehen bis 1:30 Uhr morgens weiter mit einer großen Party, DJ und Feuerwerk.
Italiano :
Un appuntamento per festeggiare insieme il periodo festivo!
I festeggiamenti iniziano alle 17.00 con la parata e proseguono fino all’1.30 con una serata di festa con DJ e fuochi d’artificio.
Espanol :
¡Una cita para celebrar juntos las vacaciones bancarias!
Los festejos comienzan a las 17.00 h con el desfile, y continúan hasta la 1.30 h con una velada festiva con DJ y fuegos artificiales.
