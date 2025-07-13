FETE NATIONALE A CEILHES Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 13 juillet 2025 07:00
Hérault
FETE NATIONALE A CEILHES Plan d’eau Le Bouloc Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-13
fin : 2025-07-14
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
2025-07-14
FÊTE NATIONALE A CEILHES
Dimanche 13 et Lundi 14 Juillet 2025
RDV AU PLAN D’EAU LE BOULOC
Dimanche
14h30 Concours de pétanque
19h Matinée dansante
22h Bal avec le groupe « Los Déglingados »
Lundi
14h30 Concours de pétanque
19h Matinée dansante
22h Bal avec DJ El Gotos
22h30 Feu d’artifice
FÊTE NATIONALE A CEILHES
Dimanche 13 et Lundi 14 Juillet 2025
RDV AU PLAN D’EAU LE BOULOC
Dimanche
14h30 Concours de pétanque
19h Matinée dansante
22h Bal avec le groupe « Los Déglingados »
Lundi
14h30 Concours de pétanque
19h Matinée dansante
22h Bal avec DJ El Gotos
22h30 Feu d’artifice .
Plan d’eau Le Bouloc
Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 40 89
English :
FÊTE NATIONALE IN CEILHES
Sunday 13th and Monday 14th July 2025
RDV AU PLAN D’EAU LE BOULOC
Sunday
2:30pm Petanque competition
7pm Matinee dance
10pm Ball with the « Los Déglingados » band
Monday
2:30 pm Petanque competition
7pm Matinee dance
10pm Ball with DJ El Gotos
10:30 pm Fireworks
German :
NATIONALFEIERTAG IN CEILHES
Sonntag, 13. und Montag, 14. Juli 2025
RDV AU PLAN D’EAU LE BOULOC
Sonntag
14.30 Uhr Petanque-Wettbewerb
19 Uhr Matinée mit Tanz
22 Uhr Ball mit der Gruppe « Los Déglingados »
Montag
14.30 Uhr Petanque-Wettbewerb
19h Matinée mit Tanz
22 Uhr Tanz mit DJ El Gotos
22.30 Uhr Feuerwerk
Italiano :
GIORNI FESTIVI A CEILHES
Domenica 13 e lunedì 14 luglio 2025
INCONTRO AL LAGO DI BOULOC
Domenica
14.30 Gara di petanque
19.00 Matinée di ballo
ore 22.00 Ballo con il gruppo « Los Déglingados
Lunedì
14.30 Gara di bocce
19.00 Ballo in sala
ore 22.00 Ballo con il DJ El Gotos
22.30 Fuochi d’artificio
Espanol :
DÍAS FESTIVOS EN CEILHES
Domingo 13 y lunes 14 de julio de 2025
ENCUENTRO EN EL LAGO DE BOULOC
Domingo
14.30 h Competición de petanca
19 h Baile matinal
22:00 Baile con el grupo « Los Déglingados
Lunes
14.30 Concurso de petanca
19 h Baile matinal
22.00 Baile con DJ El Gotos
22.30 fuegos artificiales
L’événement FETE NATIONALE A CEILHES Ceilhes-et-Rocozels a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB