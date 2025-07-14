Fête Nationale à Condrieu Condrieu

Fête Nationale à Condrieu Condrieu lundi 14 juillet 2025.

Fête Nationale à Condrieu

Place du Razat Condrieu Rhône

Tarif :

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-07-14 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-14

Date(s) :

2025-07-14

Feu d’artifice offert par les municipalités de Condrieu et des Roches de Condrieu

Le bal offert par la municipalité de Condrieu avec l’orchestre Franck Patrick

.

Place du Razat Condrieu 69420 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 77 75 71 02 marijanhuit@orange.fr

English :

Fireworks offered by the municipalities of Condrieu and Les Roches de Condrieu

The ball offered by the municipality of Condrieu with the band Franck Patrick

German :

Feuerwerk, das von den Gemeinden Condrieu und Les Roches de Condrieu angeboten wird

Der von der Gemeinde Condrieu angebotene Ball mit dem Orchester Franck Patrick

Italiano :

Fuochi d’artificio presentati dai comuni di Condrieu e Les Roches de Condrieu

Il ballo offerto dal comune di Condrieu con la band Franck Patrick

Espanol :

Fuegos artificiales presentados por los municipios de Condrieu y Les Roches de Condrieu

El baile ofrecido por el municipio de Condrieu con la banda Franck Patrick

