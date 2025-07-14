Fête Nationale à Condrieu Condrieu
Fête Nationale à Condrieu Condrieu lundi 14 juillet 2025.
Fête Nationale à Condrieu
Place du Razat Condrieu Rhône
Début : Lundi 2025-07-14 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-14
2025-07-14
Feu d’artifice offert par les municipalités de Condrieu et des Roches de Condrieu
Le bal offert par la municipalité de Condrieu avec l’orchestre Franck Patrick
Place du Razat Condrieu 69420 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 77 75 71 02 marijanhuit@orange.fr
English :
Fireworks offered by the municipalities of Condrieu and Les Roches de Condrieu
The ball offered by the municipality of Condrieu with the band Franck Patrick
German :
Feuerwerk, das von den Gemeinden Condrieu und Les Roches de Condrieu angeboten wird
Der von der Gemeinde Condrieu angebotene Ball mit dem Orchester Franck Patrick
Italiano :
Fuochi d’artificio presentati dai comuni di Condrieu e Les Roches de Condrieu
Il ballo offerto dal comune di Condrieu con la band Franck Patrick
Espanol :
Fuegos artificiales presentados por los municipios de Condrieu y Les Roches de Condrieu
El baile ofrecido por el municipio de Condrieu con la banda Franck Patrick
