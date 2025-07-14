FÊTE NATIONALE À QUARANTE Quarante 14 juillet 2025 07:00
Retraite aux flambeaux, feu d’artifices, bal.
21h Distribution des flambeaux et retraite animée par le Batucada Tempo Loco
22h Grand feu d’artifice tiré au stade
22h30 bal avec DJ Events .
Quarante 34310 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 89 40 48
English :
Torchlight procession, fireworks, dance.
German :
Fackelzug, Feuerwerk, Tanz.
Italiano :
Fiaccolata, fuochi d’artificio, danza.
Espanol :
Procesión de antorchas, fuegos artificiales, baile.
