FÊTE NATIONALE À QUARANTE Quarante 14 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

FÊTE NATIONALE À QUARANTE  Quarante Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-14
fin : 2025-07-14

Date(s) :
2025-07-14

Retraite aux flambeaux,  feu d’artifices,  bal.
21h Distribution des flambeaux et retraite animée par le Batucada Tempo Loco
22h Grand feu d’artifice tiré au stade
22h30 bal avec DJ Events   .

Quarante 34310 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 89 40 48 

English :

Torchlight procession, fireworks, dance.

German :

Fackelzug, Feuerwerk, Tanz.

Italiano :

Fiaccolata, fuochi d’artificio, danza.

Espanol :

Procesión de antorchas, fuegos artificiales, baile.

L’événement FÊTE NATIONALE À QUARANTE Quarante a été mis à jour le 2025-06-21 par 34 OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN