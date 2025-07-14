Fête nationale à Saint-Avold Saint-Avold

La Municipalité vous propose une soirée pour célébrer la Fête Nationale. À 18h, début des festivités avec des animations musicales avec des groupes et chanteurs locaux, à 20h, concert du groupe Jacky Mélody, à 22h45, spectacle son et lumière. À 23h15, le retrour de Jacky Mélody pour le bal traditionnel.Tout public

The Town Hall is hosting an evening of festivities to celebrate the Fête Nationale. At 6pm, the festivities begin with musical entertainment by local groups and singers, followed by a concert by the Jacky Mélody group at 8pm, and a sound and light show at 10:45pm. At 11.15pm, Jacky Mélody returns for the traditional ball.

Die Stadtverwaltung schlägt Ihnen einen Abend zur Feier des Nationalfeiertags vor. Um 18 Uhr beginnen die Feierlichkeiten mit musikalischen Darbietungen lokaler Gruppen und Sänger, um 20 Uhr tritt die Gruppe Jacky Mélody auf, um 22.45 Uhr gibt es eine Ton- und Lichtshow. Um 23.15 Uhr kehrt Jacky Mélody für den traditionellen Ball zurück.

Il Municipio organizza una serata per celebrare la Fête Nationale. Alle 18.00 i festeggiamenti iniziano con l’intrattenimento musicale di gruppi e cantanti locali, seguito da un concerto del gruppo Jacky Mélody alle 20.00 e da uno spettacolo di suoni e luci alle 22.45. Alle 23.15 tornano i Jacky Mélody per il tradizionale ballo.

El Ayuntamiento organiza una velada para celebrar la Fiesta Nacional. A las 18:00 h, la fiesta comienza con la animación musical de grupos y cantantes locales, seguida de un concierto del grupo Jacky Mélody a las 20:00 h y de un espectáculo de luz y sonido a las 22:45 h. A las 23:15 h, vuelve el tradicional baile. A las 23.15 h, Jacky Mélody vuelve para el tradicional baile.

