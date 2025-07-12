FETE NATIONALE AU BOUSQUET D’ORB Lunas 12 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

FETE NATIONALE AU BOUSQUET D’ORB Stade Lunas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-12

fin : 2025-07-12

Date(s) :

2025-07-12

FÊTE NATIONALE AU BOUSQUET D’ORB

Samedi 12 Juillet 2025

22h RDV au parking de la maison médicale pour la retraite aux flambeaux

22h30 Feu d’artifice au stade

23h Bal du comité des fêtes

FÊTE NATIONALE AU BOUSQUET D’ORB

Samedi 12 Juillet 2025

22h RDV au parking de la maison médicale pour la retraite aux flambeaux

22h30 Feu d’artifice au stade

23h Bal du comité des fêtes .

Stade

Lunas 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 80 89

English :

FÊTE NATIONALE IN LE BOUSQUET D’ORB

Saturday, July 12, 2025

10pm RDV at the medical center parking lot for the torchlight procession

10:30 pm Fireworks at the stadium

11pm Party committee ball

German :

NATIONALFEIERTAG IN LE BOUSQUET D’ORB

Samstag, 12. Juli 2025

22.00 Uhr Treffpunkt am Parkplatz des Ärztehauses für den Fackelzug

22.30 Uhr Feuerwerk im Stadion

23 Uhr Ball des Festkomitees

Italiano :

GIORNI FESTIVI A LE BOUSQUET D’ORB

Sabato 12 luglio 2025

ore 22:00 Ritrovo presso il parcheggio del centro medico per la fiaccolata

ore 22.30 Fuochi d’artificio allo stadio

ore 23.00 Ballo organizzato dal Comitato delle Feste

Espanol :

DÍAS FESTIVOS EN LE BOUSQUET D’ORB

Sábado 12 de julio de 2025

22.00 h Punto de encuentro en el aparcamiento del centro médico para el desfile de antorchas

22h30 Fuegos artificiales en el estadio

23h Baile organizado por el Comité de Fiestas

L’événement FETE NATIONALE AU BOUSQUET D’ORB Lunas a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB