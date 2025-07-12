FETE NATIONALE AU BOUSQUET D’ORB Lunas 12 juillet 2025 07:00
FÊTE NATIONALE AU BOUSQUET D’ORB
Samedi 12 Juillet 2025
22h RDV au parking de la maison médicale pour la retraite aux flambeaux
22h30 Feu d’artifice au stade
23h Bal du comité des fêtes
English :
FÊTE NATIONALE IN LE BOUSQUET D’ORB
Saturday, July 12, 2025
10pm RDV at the medical center parking lot for the torchlight procession
10:30 pm Fireworks at the stadium
11pm Party committee ball
German :
NATIONALFEIERTAG IN LE BOUSQUET D’ORB
Samstag, 12. Juli 2025
22.00 Uhr Treffpunkt am Parkplatz des Ärztehauses für den Fackelzug
22.30 Uhr Feuerwerk im Stadion
23 Uhr Ball des Festkomitees
Italiano :
GIORNI FESTIVI A LE BOUSQUET D’ORB
Sabato 12 luglio 2025
ore 22:00 Ritrovo presso il parcheggio del centro medico per la fiaccolata
ore 22.30 Fuochi d’artificio allo stadio
ore 23.00 Ballo organizzato dal Comitato delle Feste
Espanol :
DÍAS FESTIVOS EN LE BOUSQUET D’ORB
Sábado 12 de julio de 2025
22.00 h Punto de encuentro en el aparcamiento del centro médico para el desfile de antorchas
22h30 Fuegos artificiales en el estadio
23h Baile organizado por el Comité de Fiestas
