Fête nationale Rue du Bac Cattenom 13 juillet 2025 18:30

Moselle

Fête nationale Rue du Bac Parking du Châlet Cattenom Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-07-13 18:30:00

fin : 2025-07-13 23:59:00

2025-07-13

Préparez-vous à une soirée exceptionnelle à Cattenom, placée sous le signe du cinéma, de la musique et de la fête ! Venez vibrer au rythme des plus grandes bandes originales de films, dans une ambiance magique et festive !

Un programme complet vous attend concert live avec Jukebox Live, feu d’artifice et DJ set avec DJ Simos.

Ambiance conviviale garantie, animations pour tous les âges, et un feu d’artifice inoubliable !Tout public

Rue du Bac Parking du Châlet

Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 55 48 09 contact@mairie-cattenom.fr

English :

Get ready for an exceptional evening of cinema, music and celebration in Cattenom! Come and vibrate to the rhythm of the greatest film soundtracks, in a magical and festive atmosphere!

A full program awaits you: live concert with Jukebox Live, fireworks and DJ set with DJ Simos.

A friendly atmosphere guaranteed, entertainment for all ages, and an unforgettable fireworks display!

German :

Bereiten Sie sich auf einen außergewöhnlichen Abend in Cattenom vor, der ganz im Zeichen von Film, Musik und Party steht! Vibrieren Sie im Rhythmus der größten Filmsoundtracks in einer magischen und festlichen Atmosphäre!

Ein komplettes Programm erwartet Sie: Live-Konzert mit Jukebox Live, Feuerwerk und DJ-Set mit DJ Simos.

Gesellige Atmosphäre garantiert, Animationen für alle Altersgruppen und ein unvergessliches Feuerwerk!

Italiano :

Preparatevi a una serata eccezionale di cinema, musica e festa a Cattenom! Venite a scatenarvi al ritmo delle più grandi colonne sonore dei film, in un’atmosfera magica e festosa!

Vi aspetta un programma completo: concerto dal vivo con Jukebox Live, fuochi d’artificio e DJ set con DJ Simos.

Un’atmosfera amichevole garantita, intrattenimento per tutte le età e un indimenticabile spettacolo pirotecnico!

Espanol :

Prepárese para una noche excepcional de cine, música y fiesta en Cattenom Ven a bailar al ritmo de las mejores bandas sonoras de cine en un ambiente mágico y festivo

Le espera un programa completo: concierto en directo con Jukebox Live, fuegos artificiales y DJ set con DJ Simos.

Ambiente agradable garantizado, diversión para todas las edades y un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales inolvidable

