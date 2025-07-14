Fête Nationale Domèvre-en-Haye Domèvre-en-Haye
Fête Nationale Domèvre-en-Haye
Domèvre-en-Haye Meurthe-et-Moselle
Le comité des fêtes de Domèvre-en-Haye organise sa grande fête estivale du 14 Juillet ! Voici le programme :
-13h Tournoi de pétanque (inscription sur place)
-19h30 Apéritif offert par la mairie
-20h Un peu de musique, avec une voix d’ici
-22h Retraite aux flambeaux
-23h Feux d’artifice
Restauration et buvette sur place
Animation par DJ PilouTout public
Domèvre-en-Haye 54385 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 23 16 77
English :
The Comité des fêtes de Domèvre-en-Haye is organizing its summer festival on July 14th! Here’s the program:
-1pm: Petanque tournament (registration on site)
-7:30pm: Aperitif hosted by the town hall
-8pm: Music with a local voice
-10pm: Torchlight procession
-11pm: Fireworks
Catering and refreshments on site
Entertainment by DJ Pilou
German :
Das Festkomitee von Domèvre-en-Haye organisiert sein großes Sommerfest am 14. Juli! Das Programm sieht wie folgt aus:
-13 Uhr: Boulespiel-Turnier (Anmeldung vor Ort)
-19.30 Uhr: Aperitif, der vom Rathaus angeboten wird
-20 Uhr: Ein bisschen Musik, mit einer Stimme von hier
-22 Uhr: Fackelzug
-23 Uhr: Feuerwerk
Essen und Trinken vor Ort
Unterhaltung durch DJ Pilou
Italiano :
Il comitato dei festeggiamenti di Domèvre-en-Haye organizza la sua grande festa estiva il 14 luglio! Ecco il programma:
-ore 13.00: Torneo di bocce (iscrizione sul posto)
-ore 19.30: aperitivo offerto dal municipio
-ore 20.00: Musica con voci locali
-ore 22.00: Fiaccolata
-ore 23.00: Fuochi d’artificio
Cibo e rinfreschi in loco
Intrattenimento di DJ Pilou
Espanol :
La comisión de fiestas de Domèvre-en-Haye organiza el 14 de julio su gran fiesta del verano He aquí el programa:
-13.00 h: Torneo de petanca (inscripción in situ)
-19.30 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento
-20.00 h: Música con voz local
-22.00 h: Desfile de antorchas
-23.00 h: Fuegos artificiales
Comida y refrescos in situ
Animación a cargo de DJ Pilou
L’événement Fête Nationale Domèvre-en-Haye Domèvre-en-Haye a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par MT TERRES TOULOISES