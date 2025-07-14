Fête Nationale Domèvre-en-Haye Domèvre-en-Haye

Domèvre-en-Haye

Lundi 2025-07-14 13:00:00

2025-07-14

2025-07-14

Le comité des fêtes de Domèvre-en-Haye organise sa grande fête estivale du 14 Juillet ! Voici le programme :

-13h Tournoi de pétanque (inscription sur place)

-19h30 Apéritif offert par la mairie

-20h Un peu de musique, avec une voix d’ici

-22h Retraite aux flambeaux

-23h Feux d’artifice

Restauration et buvette sur place

Animation par DJ Pilou

Domèvre-en-Haye 54385 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 23 16 77

English :

The Comité des fêtes de Domèvre-en-Haye is organizing its summer festival on July 14th! Here’s the program:

-1pm: Petanque tournament (registration on site)

-7:30pm: Aperitif hosted by the town hall

-8pm: Music with a local voice

-10pm: Torchlight procession

-11pm: Fireworks

Catering and refreshments on site

Entertainment by DJ Pilou

German :

Das Festkomitee von Domèvre-en-Haye organisiert sein großes Sommerfest am 14. Juli! Das Programm sieht wie folgt aus:

-13 Uhr: Boulespiel-Turnier (Anmeldung vor Ort)

-19.30 Uhr: Aperitif, der vom Rathaus angeboten wird

-20 Uhr: Ein bisschen Musik, mit einer Stimme von hier

-22 Uhr: Fackelzug

-23 Uhr: Feuerwerk

Essen und Trinken vor Ort

Unterhaltung durch DJ Pilou

Italiano :

Il comitato dei festeggiamenti di Domèvre-en-Haye organizza la sua grande festa estiva il 14 luglio! Ecco il programma:

-ore 13.00: Torneo di bocce (iscrizione sul posto)

-ore 19.30: aperitivo offerto dal municipio

-ore 20.00: Musica con voci locali

-ore 22.00: Fiaccolata

-ore 23.00: Fuochi d’artificio

Cibo e rinfreschi in loco

Intrattenimento di DJ Pilou

Espanol :

La comisión de fiestas de Domèvre-en-Haye organiza el 14 de julio su gran fiesta del verano He aquí el programa:

-13.00 h: Torneo de petanca (inscripción in situ)

-19.30 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

-20.00 h: Música con voz local

-22.00 h: Desfile de antorchas

-23.00 h: Fuegos artificiales

Comida y refrescos in situ

Animación a cargo de DJ Pilou

