Fête nationale Giraumont lundi 14 juillet 2025.
Fête nationale
Giraumont Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-07-14 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-14
2025-07-14
AU PROGRAMME :
14h30 Tournoi de pétanque (inscription à partir de 14h00)
16h00 Kermesse avec l’association Girau’mômes
Nouveauté :
Château gonflable de Chat’O Fun
Glaces à l’italienne, pop corn, barbe à papa et autres friandises avec Anim’L
18h00 Ouverture de la restauration
22h30 Balade aux lampions
23h00 Feu d’artifice
Animations pour enfants Partir en Livre
Moins de 3 ans lectures autour des sons de la nature
5 à 10 ans animations sur les bruits de la natureTout public
Giraumont 54780 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est commune.giraumont@wanadoo.fr
English :
PROGRAM :
14h30 ? Petanque tournament (registration from 2:00 pm)
16h00 ? Fair with the Girau’mômes association
New attraction :
Chat’O Fun bouncy castle
Italian-style ice cream, popcorn, cotton candy and other treats with Anim’L
18h00 ? Catering opens
22h30 ? Lantern stroll
23h00 ? Fireworks display
Activities for children Partir en Livre
Under 3s: readings on the sounds of nature
5 to 10 years: activities on the sounds of nature
German :
AUF DEM PROGRAMM :
14h30 ? Bouleturnier (Anmeldung ab 14:00 Uhr)
16h00 ? Kirmes mit dem Verein Girau’mômes
Neuheiten:
Hüpfburg von Chat’O Fun?
Softeis, Popcorn, Zuckerwatte und andere Leckereien mit Anim’L
18h00 ? Eröffnung der Gastronomie
22h30 ? Spaziergang mit Lampions
23h00 ? Feuerwerk
Animationen für Kinder Partir en Livre
Unter 3 Jahren: Lesungen rund um die Geräusche der Natur
5 bis 10 Jahre: Animationen zu den Geräuschen der Natur
Italiano :
SUL PROGRAMMA :
14h30 ? Torneo di bocce (iscrizione dalle 14.00)
16h00 ? Fiera con l’associazione Girau’mômes
Nuova attrazione :
Castello gonfiabile Chat’O Fun
Gelato all’italiana, popcorn, zucchero filato e altre leccornie con Anim’L
18h00 ? Apertura della ristorazione
22h30 ? Passeggiata con le lanterne
23h00 ? Spettacolo pirotecnico
Attività per bambini Partir en Livre
Sotto i 3 anni: letture sui suoni della natura
da 5 a 10 anni: attività sui suoni della natura
Espanol :
EN EL PROGRAMA :
14h30 ? Torneo de petanca (inscripción a partir de las 14h00)
16h00 ? Feria con la asociación Girau’mômes
Nueva atracción :
Castillo hinchable Chat’O Fun
Helados a la italiana, palomitas, algodón de azúcar y otras golosinas con Anim’L
18h00 ? Apertura del catering
22h30 ? Paseo de los farolillos
23h00 ? Castillo de fuegos artificiales
Actividades para niños Partir en Livre
Menores de 3 años: lecturas sobre los sonidos de la naturaleza
de 5 a 10 años: actividades sobre los sonidos de la naturaleza
