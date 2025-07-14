Fête nationale Giraumont

Fête nationale Giraumont lundi 14 juillet 2025.

Giraumont Meurthe-et-Moselle

AU PROGRAMME :

14h30 Tournoi de pétanque (inscription à partir de 14h00)

16h00 Kermesse avec l’association Girau’mômes

Nouveauté :

Château gonflable de Chat’O Fun

Glaces à l’italienne, pop corn, barbe à papa et autres friandises avec Anim’L

18h00 Ouverture de la restauration

22h30 Balade aux lampions

23h00 Feu d’artifice

Animations pour enfants Partir en Livre

Moins de 3 ans lectures autour des sons de la nature

5 à 10 ans animations sur les bruits de la natureTout public

Giraumont 54780 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est commune.giraumont@wanadoo.fr

English :

PROGRAM :

14h30 ? Petanque tournament (registration from 2:00 pm)

16h00 ? Fair with the Girau’mômes association

New attraction :

Chat’O Fun bouncy castle

Italian-style ice cream, popcorn, cotton candy and other treats with Anim’L

18h00 ? Catering opens

22h30 ? Lantern stroll

23h00 ? Fireworks display

Activities for children Partir en Livre

Under 3s: readings on the sounds of nature

5 to 10 years: activities on the sounds of nature

German :

AUF DEM PROGRAMM :

14h30 ? Bouleturnier (Anmeldung ab 14:00 Uhr)

16h00 ? Kirmes mit dem Verein Girau’mômes

Neuheiten:

Hüpfburg von Chat’O Fun?

Softeis, Popcorn, Zuckerwatte und andere Leckereien mit Anim’L

18h00 ? Eröffnung der Gastronomie

22h30 ? Spaziergang mit Lampions

23h00 ? Feuerwerk

Animationen für Kinder Partir en Livre

Unter 3 Jahren: Lesungen rund um die Geräusche der Natur

5 bis 10 Jahre: Animationen zu den Geräuschen der Natur

Italiano :

SUL PROGRAMMA :

14h30 ? Torneo di bocce (iscrizione dalle 14.00)

16h00 ? Fiera con l’associazione Girau’mômes

Nuova attrazione :

Castello gonfiabile Chat’O Fun

Gelato all’italiana, popcorn, zucchero filato e altre leccornie con Anim’L

18h00 ? Apertura della ristorazione

22h30 ? Passeggiata con le lanterne

23h00 ? Spettacolo pirotecnico

Attività per bambini Partir en Livre

Sotto i 3 anni: letture sui suoni della natura

da 5 a 10 anni: attività sui suoni della natura

Espanol :

EN EL PROGRAMA :

14h30 ? Torneo de petanca (inscripción a partir de las 14h00)

16h00 ? Feria con la asociación Girau’mômes

Nueva atracción :

Castillo hinchable Chat’O Fun

Helados a la italiana, palomitas, algodón de azúcar y otras golosinas con Anim’L

18h00 ? Apertura del catering

22h30 ? Paseo de los farolillos

23h00 ? Castillo de fuegos artificiales

Actividades para niños Partir en Livre

Menores de 3 años: lecturas sobre los sonidos de la naturaleza

de 5 a 10 años: actividades sobre los sonidos de la naturaleza

