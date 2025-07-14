logo site Unidivers.fr

Fête nationale Jœuf

Fête nationale

Fête nationale Jœuf lundi 14 juillet 2025.

Fête nationale 

Jœuf Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-07-14 16:00:00
fin : 2025-07-14

Date(s) :
2025-07-14

Animations
Bal populaire
Feu d’artificeTout public
Jœuf 54240 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 22 20 60 

English :

Entertainment
Popular ball
Fireworks display

German :

Animationen
Volkstümlicher Ball
Feuerwerk

Italiano :

Intrattenimento
Ballo popolare
Spettacolo pirotecnico

Espanol :

Entretenimiento
Baile popular
Castillo de fuegos artificiales

L’événement Fête nationale Jœuf a été mis à jour le 2025-06-29 par MILTOL