Informations pratiques

Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold

Fête nationale

Rue du stade Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-07-13 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-13

Date(s) :

2026-07-13

Les sapeurs-pompiers de Longeville-les-Saint-Avold et la municipalité organisent cette année la fête nationale.

Dès 19h retrouvez le concert de l’Harmonie de Saint-Avold.

Puis par la suite animation musicale assurée par un DJ, buvette et restauration.

Le plus distribution de chocolats pour les enfants et retraite aux lampions à la tombée de la nuit.

LE FEU D’ARTIFICE EST ANNULÉ.Tout public

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Rue du stade Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold 57740 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 92 53 01

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English :

The Longeville-les-Saint-Avold Fire Department and the municipality are organizing this year’s National Day celebration.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., enjoy a concert by the Saint-Avold Harmony Band.

This will be followed by music provided by a DJ, along with a refreshment stand and food.

Bonus: chocolate treats for the kids and a lantern parade at nightfall.

THE FIREWORKS DISPLAY HAS BEEN CANCELED.

L’événement Fête nationale Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE