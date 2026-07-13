Fête nationale Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold
lundi 13 juillet 2026 · Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold
Informations pratiques
Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold
Fête nationale
Rue du stade Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-07-13 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-13
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
Les sapeurs-pompiers de Longeville-les-Saint-Avold et la municipalité organisent cette année la fête nationale.
Dès 19h retrouvez le concert de l’Harmonie de Saint-Avold.
Puis par la suite animation musicale assurée par un DJ, buvette et restauration.
Le plus distribution de chocolats pour les enfants et retraite aux lampions à la tombée de la nuit.
LE FEU D’ARTIFICE EST ANNULÉ.Tout public
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Rue du stade Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold 57740 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 92 53 01
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Longeville-les-Saint-Avold Fire Department and the municipality are organizing this year’s National Day celebration.
Starting at 7:00 p.m., enjoy a concert by the Saint-Avold Harmony Band.
This will be followed by music provided by a DJ, along with a refreshment stand and food.
Bonus: chocolate treats for the kids and a lantern parade at nightfall.
THE FIREWORKS DISPLAY HAS BEEN CANCELED.
L’événement Fête nationale Longeville-lès-Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE