FÊTE NATIONALE Roujan

FÊTE NATIONALE Roujan dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

FÊTE NATIONALE

Roujan Hérault

Début : 2025-07-13

fin : 2025-07-14

2025-07-13

Dimanche 13 juillet

19h Apéro Tapas, grillades.

21h Soirée Tempête de neige avec DJ SEB EVENTS.

Lundi 14 juillet

10h Jeux pour enfants (Parc Bastard Sénaux offert par la Municipalité)

19h30 Paella/Fromage/Dessert. Tarif 12€ . Sur réservation (CB, espèces, chèques)

22h Retraite aux flambeaux (Départ de la Mairie)

23h Feu d’artifice et bal avec SOIRÉE FLUO DJ SEB EVENTS

Forains.

Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 41 89 27 25

English :

Sunday July 13th

7pm: Apéro Tapas, grilled meats.

9pm: Snowstorm party with DJ SEB EVENTS.

Monday July 14th

10am: Children’s games (Parc Bastard Sénaux offered by the Municipality)

7:30pm: Paella/Cheese/Dessert. Price: 12? Reservations required (credit card, cash, cheques)

10pm: Torchlight procession (Departure from the Town Hall)

11pm: Fireworks and dance with SOIRÉE FLUO DJ SEB EVENTS

Fairground.

German :

Sonntag, 13. Juli

19 Uhr: Tapas-Apéro, Gegrilltes.

21h: Schneesturm-Abend mit DJ SEB EVENTS.

Montag, 14. Juli

10 Uhr: Spiele für Kinder (Parc Bastard Sénaux, angeboten von der Stadtverwaltung)

19.30 Uhr: Paella/Käse/Dessert. Preis: 12? Reservierung erforderlich (Kreditkarte, Bargeld, Schecks)

22 Uhr: Fackelzug (Start am Rathaus)

23 Uhr: Feuerwerk und Tanz mit SOIRÉE FLUO DJ SEB EVENTS

Schausteller.

Italiano :

Domenica 13 luglio

ore 19:00: aperitivo con tapas e carne alla griglia.

ore 21.00: festa Snowstorm con DJ SEB EVENTS.

Lunedì 14 luglio

10.00: Giochi per bambini (Parco Bastard Sénaux offerto dal Comune)

19.30: Paella/Cheese/Dessert. Prezzo: 12? Prenotazione obbligatoria (carta di credito, contanti, assegni)

ore 22.00: Fiaccolata (partenza dal Municipio)

ore 23:00: Fuochi d’artificio e ballo con SOIRÉE FLUO DJ SEB EVENTI

Area fieristica.

Espanol :

Domingo 13 de julio

19h: Aperitivo de tapas, carnes a la brasa.

21h: Fiesta tormenta de nieve con DJ SEB EVENTS.

Lunes 14 de julio

10h: Juegos infantiles (Parque Bastard Sénaux ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento)

19.30 h: Paella/queso/postre. Precio: 12? Reserva obligatoria (tarjeta de crédito, efectivo, cheques)

22.00 h: Procesión de antorchas (salida del Ayuntamiento)

23h: Fuegos artificiales y baile con SOIRÉE FLUO DJ SEB EVENTS

Recinto Ferial.

L’événement FÊTE NATIONALE Roujan a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS