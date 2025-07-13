Fête nationale Soubise 13 juillet 2025 14:00

Charente-Maritime

Fête nationale place Robert Chatelier Soubise Charente-Maritime

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13 00:00:00

2025-07-13

Manifestation organisée par les associations Cap Ludique et Soubise en Fête, ainsi que la Municipalité.

place Robert Chatelier

Soubise 17780 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 84 92 04 communication@soubise.fr

English : Bastille Day

The event is organised by the Cap Ludique and Soubise en Fête associations, along with the town council.

German : Nationalfeiertag

Veranstaltung, die von den Vereinen Cap Ludique und Soubise en Fête sowie der Stadtverwaltung organisiert wird.

Italiano :

L’evento è organizzato dalle associazioni Cap Ludique e Soubise en Fête, insieme al Comune.

Espanol :

El evento está organizado por las asociaciones Cap Ludique y Soubise en Fête, junto con el ayuntamiento.

