Fête nationale Soubise 13 juillet 2025 14:00
Charente-Maritime
Fête nationale place Robert Chatelier Soubise Charente-Maritime
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13 00:00:00
2025-07-13
Manifestation organisée par les associations Cap Ludique et Soubise en Fête, ainsi que la Municipalité.
place Robert Chatelier
Soubise 17780 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 84 92 04 communication@soubise.fr
English : Bastille Day
The event is organised by the Cap Ludique and Soubise en Fête associations, along with the town council.
German : Nationalfeiertag
Veranstaltung, die von den Vereinen Cap Ludique und Soubise en Fête sowie der Stadtverwaltung organisiert wird.
Italiano :
L’evento è organizzato dalle associazioni Cap Ludique e Soubise en Fête, insieme al Comune.
Espanol :
El evento está organizado por las asociaciones Cap Ludique y Soubise en Fête, junto con el ayuntamiento.
