Walscheid

Fête nationale

Place Schumann Walscheid Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-12 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-12 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-12

Animation musicale en soirée par Raphaël, restauration et buvette sur place.

En fin de soirée, petits et grands pourront admirer un feu d’artifice qui illuminera le ciel. Cette manifestation est proposée par l’association Arbowal et les Donneurs de Sang de Walscheid.Tout public

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Place Schumann Walscheid 57870 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 25 51 02 walscheid@wanadoo.fr

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English :

Evening musical entertainment by Raphaël, with food and drinks available on site.

At the end of the evening, young and old alike can enjoy a fireworks display that will light up the sky. This event is organized by the Arbowal Association and the Walscheid Blood Donors.

L’événement Fête nationale Walscheid a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG