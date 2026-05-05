Fête nationale Walscheid
Fête nationale Walscheid dimanche 12 juillet 2026.
Walscheid
Fête nationale
Place Schumann Walscheid Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-12 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-12 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-12
Animation musicale en soirée par Raphaël, restauration et buvette sur place.
En fin de soirée, petits et grands pourront admirer un feu d’artifice qui illuminera le ciel. Cette manifestation est proposée par l’association Arbowal et les Donneurs de Sang de Walscheid.Tout public
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Place Schumann Walscheid 57870 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 25 51 02 walscheid@wanadoo.fr
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English :
Evening musical entertainment by Raphaël, with food and drinks available on site.
At the end of the evening, young and old alike can enjoy a fireworks display that will light up the sky. This event is organized by the Arbowal Association and the Walscheid Blood Donors.
L’événement Fête nationale Walscheid a été mis à jour le 2026-06-13 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG
À voir aussi à Walscheid (Moselle)
- Sortie nature Balade immersive en forêt sur les pas d’Emile Walscheid 23 juin 2026
- Festi’Walsch Walscheid 25 juillet 2026