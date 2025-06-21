Fête of the music – Pizza wiwi Quinçay 21 juin 2025 18:00

Vienne

Fête of the music Pizza wiwi 3B Rue des Quintus Quinçay Vienne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-21 18:00:00

fin : 2025-06-21

Date(s) :

2025-06-21

Concert à Quinçay pour la « Fête of the music ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. Démonstration danse africaine.

Concert à Quinçay pour la « Fête of the music ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. Démonstration danse africaine. .

Pizza wiwi 3B Rue des Quintus

Quinçay 86190 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 51 93 79

English : Fête of the music

Concert in Quinçay for the « Fête of the music ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. African dance demonstration.

German : Fête of the music

Konzert in Quinçay anlässlich des « Fête of the music ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. Vorführung afrikanischer Tanz.

Italiano :

Concerto a Quinçay per la « Festa della musica ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. Dimostrazione di danza africana.

Espanol :

Concierto en Quinçay para la « Fiesta de la música ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. Demostración de danza africana.

L’événement Fête of the music Quinçay a été mis à jour le 2025-06-11 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Poitou