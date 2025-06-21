Fête of the music – Pizza wiwi Quinçay 21 juin 2025 18:00
Vienne
Fête of the music Pizza wiwi 3B Rue des Quintus Quinçay Vienne
Début : 2025-06-21 18:00:00
fin : 2025-06-21
2025-06-21
Concert à Quinçay pour la « Fête of the music ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. Démonstration danse africaine.
Pizza wiwi 3B Rue des Quintus
Quinçay 86190 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 51 93 79
English : Fête of the music
Concert in Quinçay for the « Fête of the music ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. African dance demonstration.
German : Fête of the music
Konzert in Quinçay anlässlich des « Fête of the music ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. Vorführung afrikanischer Tanz.
Concerto a Quinçay per la « Festa della musica ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. Dimostrazione di danza africana.
Concierto en Quinçay para la « Fiesta de la música ». Ben & Bally, Mich’to, 2Late, Mincheny Alexis, Alexandra Champalou. Demostración de danza africana.
