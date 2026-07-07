Informations pratiques

Lelling

Fête patronale de Lelling

Lelling Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-01 11:00:00

fin : 2026-08-02 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01 2026-08-02

L’AJPV organise la fête patronale de Lelling.

Rendez-vous le 1er et 2 août pour un week-end festif et convivial.

Buvette et restauration sur place durant le week-end.

Samedi, retrouvez le vide-grenier dès 7h et dimanche, exposition de véhicules anciens.

Restauration, buvette et manèges tout le week-end.Tout public

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Lelling 57660 Moselle Grand Est atelierjpv@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The AJPV is organizing the Lelling Patron Saint’s Festival.

Join us on August 1 and 2 for a festive and friendly weekend.

Refreshments and food will be available on site throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, check out the yard sale starting at 7 a.m., and on Sunday, enjoy the vintage car show.

Food, refreshments, and rides will be available all weekend.

L’événement Fête patronale de Lelling Lelling a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE