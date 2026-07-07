Fête patronale de Lelling Lelling
samedi 1 août 2026 · Lelling
Informations pratiques
Lelling
Fête patronale de Lelling
Lelling Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-01 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-02 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-01 2026-08-02
L’AJPV organise la fête patronale de Lelling.
Rendez-vous le 1er et 2 août pour un week-end festif et convivial.
Buvette et restauration sur place durant le week-end.
Samedi, retrouvez le vide-grenier dès 7h et dimanche, exposition de véhicules anciens.
Restauration, buvette et manèges tout le week-end.Tout public
0 .
Lelling 57660 Moselle Grand Est atelierjpv@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The AJPV is organizing the Lelling Patron Saint’s Festival.
Join us on August 1 and 2 for a festive and friendly weekend.
Refreshments and food will be available on site throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, check out the yard sale starting at 7 a.m., and on Sunday, enjoy the vintage car show.
Food, refreshments, and rides will be available all weekend.
L’événement Fête patronale de Lelling Lelling a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE