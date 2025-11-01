FETE PATRONALE Francaltroff
FETE PATRONALE Francaltroff samedi 1 novembre 2025.
FETE PATRONALE
1 rue de Dieuze Francaltroff Moselle
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-01 15:00:00
fin : 2025-11-02 22:00:00
Fête patronale
Restauration samedi et dimanche
– à partir de 15 heures vin chaud, crêpes, café-gâteaux, buvette
– à partir de 18 heures hot dog, frites, curry wurst
Tout le week-end animations foraines.Tout public
1 rue de Dieuze Francaltroff 57670 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 45 48 24 79
English :
Fête patronale
Catering Saturday and Sunday:
– from 3pm: mulled wine, crêpes, coffee and cakes, refreshment stand
– from 6 p.m.: hot dogs, French fries, wurst curry
All weekend: fairground entertainment.
German :
Patronatsfest
Verpflegung Samstag und Sonntag
– ab 15 Uhr: Glühwein, Crêpes, Kaffee und Kuchen, Getränkestand
– ab 18 Uhr: Hot Dogs, Pommes frites, Currywurst
Das ganze Wochenende: Jahrmarktsanimationen.
Italiano :
Festa patronale
Ristorazione sabato e domenica:
– dalle 15.00: vin brulè, frittelle, caffè e torte, bar per il ristoro
– dalle 18.00: hot dog, patatine, wurstel al curry
Animazione da fiera per tutto il fine settimana.
Espanol :
Fiesta patronal
Restauración el sábado y el domingo
– a partir de las 15:00 h: vino caliente, tortitas, café y pasteles, bar de refrescos
– a partir de las 18:00: perritos calientes, patatas fritas, salchichas al curry
Animación de feria durante todo el fin de semana.
