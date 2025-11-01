FETE PATRONALE Francaltroff

FETE PATRONALE

1 rue de Dieuze Francaltroff Moselle

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-01 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-02 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-01

Fête patronale

Restauration samedi et dimanche

– à partir de 15 heures vin chaud, crêpes, café-gâteaux, buvette

– à partir de 18 heures hot dog, frites, curry wurst

Tout le week-end animations foraines.Tout public

1 rue de Dieuze Francaltroff 57670 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 45 48 24 79

English :

Fête patronale

Catering Saturday and Sunday:

– from 3pm: mulled wine, crêpes, coffee and cakes, refreshment stand

– from 6 p.m.: hot dogs, French fries, wurst curry

All weekend: fairground entertainment.

German :

Patronatsfest

Verpflegung Samstag und Sonntag

– ab 15 Uhr: Glühwein, Crêpes, Kaffee und Kuchen, Getränkestand

– ab 18 Uhr: Hot Dogs, Pommes frites, Currywurst

Das ganze Wochenende: Jahrmarktsanimationen.

Italiano :

Festa patronale

Ristorazione sabato e domenica:

– dalle 15.00: vin brulè, frittelle, caffè e torte, bar per il ristoro

– dalle 18.00: hot dog, patatine, wurstel al curry

Animazione da fiera per tutto il fine settimana.

Espanol :

Fiesta patronal

Restauración el sábado y el domingo

– a partir de las 15:00 h: vino caliente, tortitas, café y pasteles, bar de refrescos

– a partir de las 18:00: perritos calientes, patatas fritas, salchichas al curry

Animación de feria durante todo el fin de semana.

