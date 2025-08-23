Fête patronnale Ally

Venez vous amuser à Ally en participant au concours de pétanque, en assistant au repas ou en regardant le spectacle de cirque un verre à la main !

Ally 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 76 78 03

English :

Come and have fun in Ally by taking part in the pétanque competition, attending the meal or watching the circus show with a drink in hand!

German :

Kommen Sie nach Ally und amüsieren Sie sich beim Boule-Wettbewerb, beim Essen oder bei der Zirkusvorstellung mit einem Glas in der Hand!

Italiano :

Venite a divertirvi ad Ally partecipando alla gara di pétanque, partecipando al pranzo o assistendo allo spettacolo circense con un drink in mano!

Espanol :

Ven y diviértete en Ally participando en la competición de petanca, asistiendo a la comida o viendo el espectáculo de circo con una copa en la mano

