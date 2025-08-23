Fête patronnale Ally
Fête patronnale Ally samedi 23 août 2025.
Fête patronnale
Ally Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-23
fin : 2025-08-24
Date(s) :
2025-08-23
Venez vous amuser à Ally en participant au concours de pétanque, en assistant au repas ou en regardant le spectacle de cirque un verre à la main !
Ally 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 76 78 03
English :
Come and have fun in Ally by taking part in the pétanque competition, attending the meal or watching the circus show with a drink in hand!
German :
Kommen Sie nach Ally und amüsieren Sie sich beim Boule-Wettbewerb, beim Essen oder bei der Zirkusvorstellung mit einem Glas in der Hand!
Italiano :
Venite a divertirvi ad Ally partecipando alla gara di pétanque, partecipando al pranzo o assistendo allo spettacolo circense con un drink in mano!
Espanol :
Ven y diviértete en Ally participando en la competición de petanca, asistiendo a la comida o viendo el espectáculo de circo con una copa en la mano
L’événement Fête patronnale Ally a été mis à jour le 2025-08-16 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier