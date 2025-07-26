Fête ULM Fief de la Cadarousseau Chez Audebert Nantillé

Fief de la Cadarousseau Chez Audebert Base ULM, route de la voie Romaine Nantillé Charente-Maritime

Début : Samedi 2025-07-26 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-27 19:00:00

2025-07-26

Le club ULM de Nantillé organise un repas ouvert à tous . À cette occasion le public pourra rencontrer les pilotes et découvrir leurs engins volants samedi et dimanche. Vols découverte possibles.

Fief de la Cadarousseau Chez Audebert Base ULM, route de la voie Romaine Nantillé 17770 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 78 97 49 34 lesailesdelavoieromaine@orange.fr

English :

The Nantillé ULM club is organising a meal open to all. On Saturday and Sunday, the public can meet the pilots and discover their flying machines. Discovery flights available.

German :

Der ULM-Club von Nantillé organisiert ein offenes Essen für alle. Bei dieser Gelegenheit kann die Öffentlichkeit die Piloten treffen und ihre Fluggeräte am Samstag und Sonntag kennenlernen. Schnupperflüge sind möglich.

Italiano :

Il club ULM di Nantillé organizza un pranzo aperto a tutti. Sabato e domenica, il pubblico potrà incontrare i piloti e scoprire le loro macchine volanti. Sono disponibili voli di scoperta.

Espanol :

El club ULM de Nantillé organiza una comida abierta a todos. El sábado y el domingo, el público podrá conocer a los pilotos y descubrir sus máquinas voladoras. Vuelos de descubrimiento disponibles.

L’événement Fête ULM Nantillé a été mis à jour le 2025-07-18 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme