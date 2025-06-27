Fête Votive de Cornac Cornac 27 juin 2025 07:00

Lot

Fête Votive de Cornac Bourg Cornac Lot

Tarif : – – 12 EUR

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-27

fin : 2025-06-29

Date(s) :

2025-06-27

LA FÊTE DE CORNAC ARRIVE !

Du 27 au 29 juin, 3 jours de folie vous attendent !

Préparez-vous à vivre un week-end festif, gourmand et musical dans une ambiance conviviale

VENDREDI 27 JUIN

Grand repas PAËLLA (18€/adulte 12€/enfant)

Réservation obligatoire 07 84 50 42 31 Forains & manèges Finale Top 14 retransmise Concert live Esta’Fêtes ESTA’ FÊTES

SAMEDI 28 JUIN

Marché gourmand dès 19h avec food trucks & restaurateurs

Ambiance garantie avec bandas, dancing, DJ

Feu d’artifice magique à 23h30 !

DIMANCHE 29 JUIN

Récital piano de Constant Després à l’église de Cornac à 18h

Réservation au 07 68 05 78 62 (Places de 10 à 18€)

Buvettes ouvertes dès 19h vendredi et samedi ! .

Bourg

Cornac 46130 Lot Occitanie +33 7 84 50 42 31

English :

THE CORNAC FESTIVAL IS COMING!

From June 27 to 29, 3 days of madness await you!

Get ready for a festive, gourmet and musical weekend in a convivial atmosphere?

German :

DAS FEST VON CORNAC KOMMT!

Vom 27. bis 29. Juni erwarten Sie drei Tage voller Verrücktheiten!

Bereiten Sie sich auf ein festliches, kulinarisches und musikalisches Wochenende in geselliger Atmosphäre vor?

Italiano :

ARRIVA IL CORNAC FESTIVAL!

Dal 27 al 29 giugno vi aspettano 3 giorni di follia!

Preparatevi a un weekend di festeggiamenti, cibo e musica in un’atmosfera amichevole?

Espanol :

LLEGA EL FESTIVAL CORNAC

Del 27 al 29 de junio te esperan 3 días de locura

Prepárate para un fin de semana de fiesta, comida y música en un ambiente agradable..

L’événement Fête Votive de Cornac Cornac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne