FETE VOTIVE de Curan – Curan 27 juin 2025 07:00

Aveyron

FETE VOTIVE de Curan Curan Aveyron

Début : Vendredi 2025-06-27

fin : 2025-06-27

2025-06-27

Dès 20h salle des fêtes et cœur du village. Sortie TRAIL collective / Soirée TAPAS, Saxophoniste Justin SAX et DJ Thitanim / Concours de belote

Curan 12410 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

From 8pm village hall and heart of the village. Collective TRAIL outing / TAPAS evening, Saxophonist Justin SAX and DJ Thitanim / Belote competition

German :

Ab 20 Uhr Festsaal und Dorfzentrum. Gemeinsamer TRAIL-Ausflug / TAPAS-Abend, Saxophonist Justin SAX und DJ Thitanim / Belote-Wettbewerb

Italiano :

Dalle 20:00 sala del villaggio e cuore del villaggio. Uscita collettiva TRAIL / serata TAPAS, il sassofonista Justin SAX e il DJ Thitanim / concorso Belote

Espanol :

A partir de las 20.00 h salón del pueblo y corazón del pueblo. Salida colectiva TRAIL / Velada TAPAS, Saxofonista Justin SAX y DJ Thitanim / Concurso Belote

L’événement FETE VOTIVE de Curan Curan a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)