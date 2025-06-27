Fête Votive de Prudhomat Prudhomat 27 juin 2025 07:00

Lot

Fête Votive de Prudhomat Place de la Halle Prudhomat Lot

Tarif : – – 12 EUR

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-27

fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :

2025-06-27

Venez profiter des animations, concerts et ambiance festive à la fête votive de Loubressac

Vendredi 27 Juin

Apéro concert Place de la Halle

18h30-20h Concert Martin’ et Roland

20h-22h Concert Pashmina

22h Soirée Dj avec DJ Taxi

Samedi 28 Juin

17h30 Parade de vélo décorés

19h: Bandas Les Balles o’Nez

21h Repas Saucisse Truffade sur réservation avant le 22 Juin

22h Soirée DJ Podium Ibiza 82

Buvettes et restauration sur place .

Place de la Halle

Prudhomat 46130 Lot Occitanie +33 7 86 65 88 01

English :

Come and enjoy the entertainment, concerts and festive atmosphere at the Fête Votive de Loubressac

German :

Genießen Sie die Animationen, Konzerte und die festliche Stimmung beim Votive-Fest in Loubressac

Italiano :

Venite a godervi l’intrattenimento, i concerti e l’atmosfera festosa della festa votiva di Loubressac

Espanol :

Venga a disfrutar de la animación, los conciertos y el ambiente festivo de la fiesta votiva de Loubressac

L’événement Fête Votive de Prudhomat Prudhomat a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne