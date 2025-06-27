Fête Votive de Prudhomat Prudhomat 27 juin 2025 07:00
Venez profiter des animations, concerts et ambiance festive à la fête votive de Loubressac
Vendredi 27 Juin
Apéro concert Place de la Halle
18h30-20h Concert Martin’ et Roland
20h-22h Concert Pashmina
22h Soirée Dj avec DJ Taxi
Samedi 28 Juin
17h30 Parade de vélo décorés
19h: Bandas Les Balles o’Nez
21h Repas Saucisse Truffade sur réservation avant le 22 Juin
22h Soirée DJ Podium Ibiza 82
Buvettes et restauration sur place .
Place de la Halle
Prudhomat 46130 Lot Occitanie +33 7 86 65 88 01
English :
Come and enjoy the entertainment, concerts and festive atmosphere at the Fête Votive de Loubressac
German :
Genießen Sie die Animationen, Konzerte und die festliche Stimmung beim Votive-Fest in Loubressac
Italiano :
Venite a godervi l’intrattenimento, i concerti e l’atmosfera festosa della festa votiva di Loubressac
Espanol :
Venga a disfrutar de la animación, los conciertos y el ambiente festivo de la fiesta votiva de Loubressac
