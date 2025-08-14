FÊTE VOTIVE DU CHEYLARD L’EVÊQUE Cheylard-l’Évêque

Cheylard-l’Évêque Lozère

L’ Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organise sa fête votive annuelle.

Au programme loto, vide-greniers, concours de pétanque, jeux pour enfants, balades à poneys, repas (cochon grillé à la broche), concert, feu d’artifice et bal…

Cheylard-l’Évêque 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 41 56 19 89 assoarec48@gmail.com

English :

The Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organizes its annual fête votive.

On the program: bingo, garage sale, pétanque competition, children’s games, pony rides, meal (spit-roasted pig), concert, fireworks and dance…

German :

Die Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organisiert ihr jährliches Sommerfest.

Auf dem Programm stehen Lotto, Flohmarkt, Boule-Wettbewerb, Kinderspiele, Ponyreiten, Essen (gegrilltes Schwein am Spieß), Konzert, Feuerwerk und Tanz…

Italiano :

L’Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organizza la sua festa votiva annuale.

In programma: tombola, vendita di garage, gara di pétanque, giochi per bambini, passeggiate su pony, pasto (maiale allo spiedo), concerto, fuochi d’artificio e ballo…

Espanol :

La Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organiza su fiesta votiva anual.

En el programa: bingo, venta de garaje, concurso de petanca, juegos infantiles, paseos en poni, comida (cerdo asado), concierto, fuegos artificiales y baile…

