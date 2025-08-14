FÊTE VOTIVE DU CHEYLARD L’EVÊQUE Cheylard-l’Évêque
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Début : 2025-08-14 20:30:00
fin : 2025-08-15
2025-08-14
L’ Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organise sa fête votive annuelle.
Au programme loto, vide-greniers, concours de pétanque, jeux pour enfants, balades à poneys, repas (cochon grillé à la broche), concert, feu d’artifice et bal…
Cheylard-l’Évêque 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 41 56 19 89 assoarec48@gmail.com
English :
The Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organizes its annual fête votive.
On the program: bingo, garage sale, pétanque competition, children’s games, pony rides, meal (spit-roasted pig), concert, fireworks and dance…
German :
Die Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organisiert ihr jährliches Sommerfest.
Auf dem Programm stehen Lotto, Flohmarkt, Boule-Wettbewerb, Kinderspiele, Ponyreiten, Essen (gegrilltes Schwein am Spieß), Konzert, Feuerwerk und Tanz…
Italiano :
L’Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organizza la sua festa votiva annuale.
In programma: tombola, vendita di garage, gara di pétanque, giochi per bambini, passeggiate su pony, pasto (maiale allo spiedo), concerto, fuochi d’artificio e ballo…
Espanol :
La Association du Renouveau Cheylardais organiza su fiesta votiva anual.
En el programa: bingo, venta de garaje, concurso de petanca, juegos infantiles, paseos en poni, comida (cerdo asado), concierto, fuegos artificiales y baile…
