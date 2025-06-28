Fête votive – Montastruc 28 juin 2025 07:00
Lot-et-Garonne
Fête votive Montastruc Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : 2025-06-28
fin : 2025-06-29
2025-06-28
Samedi 28 paella (20h), feu d’artifice (23h), bal
Dimanche 29 2 randos (9h et 10h), messe (10h30), apéritif (11h30), food trucks (12h) concours de pétanque (14h30)
Réservation paella avant le 23 juin.
Montastruc 47380 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 23 86 24
English : Fête votive
Saturday 28th: paella (8pm), fireworks (11pm), dance
Sunday 29th: 2 hikes (9am and 10am), mass (10:30am), aperitif (11:30am), food trucks (12pm) pétanque competition (2:30pm)
Paella reservations by June 23.
German : Fête votive
Samstag, 28.: Paella (20 Uhr), Feuerwerk (23 Uhr), Tanz
Sonntag, 29.: 2 Wanderungen (9 und 10 Uhr), Gottesdienst (10:30 Uhr), Aperitif (11:30 Uhr), Foodtrucks (12 Uhr) Boulespiel-Wettbewerb (14:30 Uhr)
Paella-Reservierung bis zum 23. Juni.
Italiano :
Sabato 28: paella (ore 20.00), fuochi d’artificio (ore 23.00), ballo
Domenica 29: 2 passeggiate (9.00 e 10.00), messa (10.30), aperitivo (11.30), food truck (12.00), gara di pétanque (14.30)
La paella deve essere prenotata entro il 23 giugno.
Espanol : Fête votive
Sábado 28: paella (20 h), fuegos artificiales (23 h), baile
Domingo 29: 2 paseos (9.00 y 10.00 h), misa (10.30 h), aperitivo (11.30 h), food trucks (12.00 h), concurso de petanca (14.30 h)
La paella debe reservarse antes del 23 de junio.
