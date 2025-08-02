FÊTE VÔTIVE Saint-Germain-du-Teil

FÊTE VÔTIVE Saint-Germain-du-Teil samedi 2 août 2025.

FÊTE VÔTIVE

Saint-Germain-du-Teil Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-02

fin : 2025-08-03

Date(s) :

2025-08-02

SAMEDI

10h Tournée des fouaces.

15h Tombola, jeux gonflables, vélos fleuris.

19h Grillades, frites et soirée avec DJ Lou Montagnard.

22h30 Feu d’artifice.

DIMANCHE

8h30 Déjeuner aux manouls.

10h Vente de pain cuit au four du village

15h Tombola et jeux gonflables.

19h Grillades et frites.

Réservations et infos au 06 72 84 64 73 ou 06 98 18 48 09.

Venez participer à la fête votive de Saint-Germain-du-Teil !

SAMEDI

10h Tournée des fouaces.

15h Tombola, jeux gonflables, vélos fleuris.

19h Grillades, frites et soirée avec DJ Lou Montagnard.

22h30 Feu d’artifice.

DIMANCHE

8h30 Déjeuner aux manouls.

10h Vente de pain cuit au four du village

15h Tombola et jeux gonflables.

19h Grillades et frites.

Réservations et infos au 06 72 84 64 73 ou 06 98 18 48 09. .

Saint-Germain-du-Teil 48340 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 72 84 64 73

English :

SATURDAY

10 a.m.: Tournée des fouaces.

3pm: Tombola, inflatable games, flower bikes.

7pm: Grills, French fries and party with DJ Lou Montagnard.

10:30pm: Fireworks.

SUNDAY

8:30 am: Lunch at the manouls.

10am: Sale of bread baked in the village oven

3pm: Tombola and inflatable games.

7pm: Grilled meats and French fries.

Bookings and information on 06 72 84 64 73 or 06 98 18 48 09.

German :

SAMSTAG

10 Uhr: Fouaces-Tour.

15 Uhr: Tombola, aufblasbare Spiele, blumengeschmückte Fahrräder.

19 Uhr: Grillen, Pommes frites und Party mit DJ Lou Montagnard.

22.30 Uhr: Feuerwerk.

SONNTAG

8.30 Uhr: Mittagessen in den Manouls.

10h: Verkauf von Brot, das im Dorfbackofen gebacken wird

15 Uhr: Tombola und aufblasbare Spiele.

19h: Grillen und Pommes frites.

Reservierungen und Infos unter 06 72 84 64 73 oder 06 98 18 48 09.

Italiano :

SABATO

ore 10.00: Giro dei fouaces.

ore 15.00: Tombola, giochi gonfiabili, biciclette in fiore.

19.00: Grigliate, patatine e festa con il DJ Lou Montagnard.

ore 22.30: Fuochi d’artificio.

DOMENICA:

ore 8.30: Pranzo ai manouls.

ore 10.00: Vendita di pane cotto nel forno del villaggio

15.00: Tombola e giochi gonfiabili.

ore 19.00: Grigliata di carne e patatine fritte.

Prenotazioni e informazioni allo 06 72 84 64 73 o allo 06 98 18 48 09.

Espanol :

SÁBADO

10h: Recorrido por los fouaces.

15h: Tómbola, juegos hinchables, bicicletas en flor.

19.00 h: Parrilladas, patatas fritas y fiesta con DJ Lou Montagnard.

22.30 h: Fuegos artificiales.

DOMINGO

8.30 h: Almuerzo en los manouls.

10h: Venta de pan cocido en el horno del pueblo

15h: Tómbola y juegos hinchables.

19.00 h: Parrillada de carne y patatas fritas.

Reservas e información en el 06 72 84 64 73 o 06 98 18 48 09.

L’événement FÊTE VÔTIVE Saint-Germain-du-Teil a été mis à jour le 2025-07-19 par 48-OT de l’Aubrac aux Gorges du Tarn