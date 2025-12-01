FÊTES DE NOËL DE LÉZIGNAN-CORBIÈRES

Lézignan-Corbières Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-23 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-23

Date(s) :

2025-12-23

Lézignan-Corbières en fête pour Noël !

La ville de Lézignan-Corbières s’illumine et s’anime pour célébrer les fêtes de fin d’année.

Au programme illuminations féériques au Jardin Public Victor Hugo et sur la Cours de la République, manèges pour petits et grands, chalets en bois proposant boissons et restauration, et une patinoire pour le plaisir de tous.

Ce 23 décembre

18h parade noël, départ au parking Diderot, arrivée cours de la République

19h feu d’artifice

19h20 Arrivée du Père Noël accompagné de ses lutins

19h45 apéritif offert par la mairie

Un moment magique et festif à partager en famille ou entre amis !

.

Lézignan-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 10 32 mairie@lezignan-corbieres.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Lézignan-Corbières celebrates Christmas!

The town of Lézignan-Corbières lights up and comes alive to celebrate the festive season.

On the program: magical illuminations in the Jardin Public Victor Hugo and on the Cours de la République, merry-go-rounds for young and old, wooden chalets offering drinks and food, and an ice rink for all to enjoy.

This December 23

6pm: Christmas parade, departing from Parking Diderot, arriving at Cours de la République

7pm: fireworks display

7:20pm: Arrival of Santa Claus and his elves

7:45pm: aperitif offered by the town hall

A magical, festive moment to share with family and friends!

L’événement FÊTES DE NOËL DE LÉZIGNAN-CORBIÈRES Lézignan-Corbières a été mis à jour le 2025-12-15 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Corbières-Minervois