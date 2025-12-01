FÊTES DE NOËL, MARCHÉ DE NOËL

Lézignan-Corbières Aude

Début : 2025-12-21 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-21 19:00:00

2025-12-21

Lézignan-Corbières en fête pour Noël !

La ville de Lézignan-Corbières s’illumine et s’anime pour célébrer les fêtes de fin d’année.

Au programme illuminations féériques au Jardin Public Victor Hugo et sur la Cours de la République, manèges pour petits et grands, chalets en bois proposant boissons et restauration, et une patinoire pour le plaisir de tous.

Ce 21 décembre

10h-20h30 marché de Noël

10h-16h animation musicale Los Tropicos Latinos de Nadal

16h concert à l’église St Félix David Olaizola

Un moment magique et festif à partager en famille ou entre amis !

Lézignan-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 10 32 mairie@lezignan-corbieres.fr

English :

Lézignan-Corbières celebrates Christmas!

The town of Lézignan-Corbières lights up and comes alive to celebrate the festive season.

On the program: magical illuminations in the Jardin Public Victor Hugo and on the Cours de la République, merry-go-rounds for young and old, wooden chalets offering drinks and food, and an ice rink for all to enjoy.

This December 21

10am-8.30pm: Christmas market

10am-4pm: Los Tropicos Latinos de Nadal musical entertainment

4pm: David Olaizola concert at St Félix church

A magical, festive moment to share with family and friends!

