FÊTES DE PÂQUES DÉFILÉ DES GEANTS Villefranche-de-Conflent

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-04-05
fin : 2026-04-05

À Pâques, Villefranche s’anime avec le défilé des géants (gegants): couleurs, musique et traditions catalanes pour toute la famille !
Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

English :

At Easter, Villefranche comes alive with the parade of giants (gegants): color, music and Catalan traditions for the whole family!

