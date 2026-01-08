FÊTES DE PÂQUES DÉFILÉ DES GEANTS

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-05

fin : 2026-04-05

Date(s) :

2026-04-05

À Pâques, Villefranche s’anime avec le défilé des géants (gegants): couleurs, musique et traditions catalanes pour toute la famille !

.

Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At Easter, Villefranche comes alive with the parade of giants (gegants): color, music and Catalan traditions for the whole family!

L’événement FÊTES DE PÂQUES DÉFILÉ DES GEANTS Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-01-05 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO