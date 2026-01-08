FÊTES DE PÂQUES DÉFILÉ DES GEANTS Villefranche-de-Conflent
Début : 2026-04-05
fin : 2026-04-05
2026-04-05
À Pâques, Villefranche s’anime avec le défilé des géants (gegants): couleurs, musique et traditions catalanes pour toute la famille !
Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
At Easter, Villefranche comes alive with the parade of giants (gegants): color, music and Catalan traditions for the whole family!
