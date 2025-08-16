FÊTES DE SAINT VINCENT 16 AOÛT FESTA MAJOR DE COTLLIURE Collioure

FÊTES DE SAINT VINCENT 16 AOÛT FESTA MAJOR DE COTLLIURE Collioure samedi 16 août 2025.

FÊTES DE SAINT VINCENT 16 AOÛT FESTA MAJOR DE COTLLIURE

Collioure Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-16 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-17 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-16

La ville de Collioure vous invite aux fêtes de Saint Vincent ! Ce samedi 9h Messe ; 9h45 Procession ; 11h30 Sardanes ; 12h Régate ; 18h Sardanes ; 19h Animations musicales ; 22h Grand feu d’artifice ; 22h30 Concerts

.

Collioure Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 05 66

English :

The town of Collioure invites you to the Saint Vincent festivities! This Saturday: 9am ? Mass; 9:45 am ? Procession; 11:30 am ? Sardanes; 12pm ? Regatta; 18h ? Sardanes; 7pm ? Musical entertainment; 22h ? Fireworks; 10:30 pm ? Concerts

German :

Die Stadt Collioure lädt Sie zum Fest des Heiligen Vinzenz ein! Diesen Samstag: 9 Uhr ? Heilige Messe; 9h45 ? Prozession; 11.30 Uhr ? Sardanes ; 12h ? Regatta; 18h ? Sardanes; 19h ? Musikalische Unterhaltung; 22h ? Großes Feuerwerk; 22.30 Uhr ? Konzerte

Italiano :

La città di Collioure vi invita ai festeggiamenti di San Vincenzo! Questo sabato: ore 9.00 ? Messa; ore 9.45 ? Processione; ore 11.30 ? Sardane; ore 12.00 ? Regata; ore 18.00 ? Sardanes; ore 19.00 ? Intrattenimento musicale; ore 22.00 ? Fuochi d’artificio; ore 22.30 ? Concerti

Espanol :

¡La ciudad de Collioure le invita a las fiestas de San Vicente! Este sábado: 9h ? Misa; 9.45 h ? Procesión; 11.30 h ? Sardanas; 12 h ? Regata; 18:00 h ? Sardanas; 19 h ? Animación musical; 22 h ? Fuegos artificiales; 22.30 h ? Conciertos

L’événement FÊTES DE SAINT VINCENT 16 AOÛT FESTA MAJOR DE COTLLIURE Collioure a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par OT DE COLLIOURE