FÊTES DE SAINT VINCENT 17 AOÛT FÊTE DU PORT D’AVALL Collioure

Début : 2025-08-17 09:30:00

fin : 2025-08-18 00:00:00

2025-08-17

La ville de Collioure vous invite aux fêtes de Saint Vincent ! Ce dimanche 9h30 Jeux traditionnels ; 10h –18h MOOV’TOI ; 11h Grand défilé ; 15h Tournoi de joutes ; 18h Sardanes ; 19h PANDA’S COVER GANG ; 21h Bal populaire

Collioure Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 05 66

English :

The town of Collioure invites you to the Saint Vincent festivities! This Sunday, 9:30 am ? Traditional games; 10 am ?6 pm ? MOOV?TOI ; 11am ? Grand parade ; 15h ? Jousting tournament ; 18h ? Sardanes; 7pm ? PANDA’S COVER GANG; 9pm ? Popular ball

German :

Die Stadt Collioure lädt Sie zum Fest des Heiligen Vinzenz ein! Diesen Sonntag 9.30 Uhr ? Traditionelle Spiele; 10h ?18h ? MOOV?TOI ; 11h ? Großer Umzug; 15h ? Ritterturnier; 18h ? Sardanes; 19h ? PANDA’S COVER GANG; 21h ? Volkstanz

Italiano :

La città di Collioure vi invita ai festeggiamenti di San Vincenzo! Questa domenica ore 9.30 ? Giochi tradizionali; dalle 10.00 alle 18.00 ? MOOV?TOI; ore 11.00 ? Grande sfilata; ore 15.00 ? Torneo di giostra; ore 18.00 ? Sardane; ore 19.00 ? PANDA’S COVER GANG; ore 21.00 ? Ballo popolare

Espanol :

¡La ciudad de Collioure le invita a las fiestas de San Vicente! Este domingo 9.30 h ? Juegos tradicionales; de 10.00 a 18.00 h ? MOOV?TOI; 11h ? Gran desfile; 15.00 h ? Torneo de justas; 18:00 h ? Sardanas; 19h ? PANDA’S COVER GANG; 21h ? Baile popular

