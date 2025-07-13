Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Stade municipal Gond-Pontouvre

Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Stade municipal Gond-Pontouvre dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre

Stade municipal Rue Jean Jaurès Gond-Pontouvre Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-13 23:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

La commune de Gond-Pontouvre vous propose un feu d’artifice le dimanche 13 juillet à 23h au stade Jean Jaurès, précédé et suivi d’animations sur l’île de Foulpougne.

.

Stade municipal Rue Jean Jaurès Gond-Pontouvre 16160 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 68 72 40 ville@gond-pontouvre.fr

English :

The commune of Gond-Pontouvre invites you to a fireworks display on Sunday July 13 at 11pm at the Jean Jaurès stadium, preceded and followed by entertainment on the Ile de Foulpougne.

German :

Die Gemeinde Gond-Pontouvre bietet Ihnen am Sonntag, den 13. Juli um 23 Uhr ein Feuerwerk im Stadion Jean Jaurès an, dem ein Unterhaltungsprogramm auf der Insel Foulpougne vorausgeht und folgt.

Italiano :

Gond-Pontouvre ospiterà uno spettacolo pirotecnico domenica 13 luglio alle 23.00 allo stadio Jean Jaurès, preceduto e seguito da animazioni sull’Ile de Foulpougne.

Espanol :

Gond-Pontouvre acogerá un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales el domingo 13 de julio a las 23.00 horas en el estadio Jean Jaurès, precedido y seguido de animaciones en la isla de Foulpougne.

L’événement Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Gond-Pontouvre a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême