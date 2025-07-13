Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Stade municipal Gond-Pontouvre
Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre Stade municipal Gond-Pontouvre dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Feu d’artifice à Gond-Pontouvre
Stade municipal Rue Jean Jaurès Gond-Pontouvre Charente
Début : 2025-07-13 23:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13
2025-07-13
La commune de Gond-Pontouvre vous propose un feu d’artifice le dimanche 13 juillet à 23h au stade Jean Jaurès, précédé et suivi d’animations sur l’île de Foulpougne.
Stade municipal Rue Jean Jaurès Gond-Pontouvre 16160 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 68 72 40 ville@gond-pontouvre.fr
English :
The commune of Gond-Pontouvre invites you to a fireworks display on Sunday July 13 at 11pm at the Jean Jaurès stadium, preceded and followed by entertainment on the Ile de Foulpougne.
German :
Die Gemeinde Gond-Pontouvre bietet Ihnen am Sonntag, den 13. Juli um 23 Uhr ein Feuerwerk im Stadion Jean Jaurès an, dem ein Unterhaltungsprogramm auf der Insel Foulpougne vorausgeht und folgt.
Italiano :
Gond-Pontouvre ospiterà uno spettacolo pirotecnico domenica 13 luglio alle 23.00 allo stadio Jean Jaurès, preceduto e seguito da animazioni sull’Ile de Foulpougne.
Espanol :
Gond-Pontouvre acogerá un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales el domingo 13 de julio a las 23.00 horas en el estadio Jean Jaurès, precedido y seguido de animaciones en la isla de Foulpougne.
