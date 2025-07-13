Feu d’artifice Hippodrome Agon-Coutainville
Feu d’artifice Hippodrome Agon-Coutainville dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Feu d’artifice
Hippodrome Boulevard Louis Lebel Jehenne Agon-Coutainville Manche
Début : 2025-07-13 23:30:00
fin : 2025-07-13
Feu d’artifice sur l’hippodrome vers 23h30. Gratuit.
Hippodrome Boulevard Louis Lebel Jehenne Agon-Coutainville 50230 Manche Normandie
English : Feu d’artifice
Fireworks on the racecourse around 11:30pm. Free admission.
German :
Feuerwerk auf der Pferderennbahn gegen 23:30 Uhr. Kostenlos.
Italiano :
Fuochi d’artificio all’ippodromo verso le 23.30. Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
Fuegos artificiales en el hipódromo hacia las 23.30 horas. Entrada gratuita.
