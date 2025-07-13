Feu d’artifice Hippodrome Agon-Coutainville

Feu d’artifice

Hippodrome Boulevard Louis Lebel Jehenne Agon-Coutainville Manche

Feu d’artifice sur l’hippodrome vers 23h30. Gratuit.

Hippodrome Boulevard Louis Lebel Jehenne Agon-Coutainville 50230 Manche Normandie

English : Feu d’artifice

Fireworks on the racecourse around 11:30pm. Free admission.

German :

Feuerwerk auf der Pferderennbahn gegen 23:30 Uhr. Kostenlos.

Italiano :

Fuochi d’artificio all’ippodromo verso le 23.30. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Fuegos artificiales en el hipódromo hacia las 23.30 horas. Entrada gratuita.

