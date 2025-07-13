Feu d’artifice Carentan-les-Marais 13 juillet 2025 23:00

Manche

Feu d’artifice Site Gloria Carentan-les-Marais Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-13 23:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

Que vous soyez en famille, entre amis ou en amoureux, venez partager un moment de joie, d’émerveillement et d’émotion.

Que vous soyez en famille, entre amis ou en amoureux, venez partager un moment de joie, d’émerveillement et d’émotion. .

Site Gloria

Carentan-les-Marais 50500 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 42 74 00

English : Feu d’artifice

Whether you’re with family, friends or lovers, come and share a moment of joy, wonder and emotion.

German :

Ob mit der Familie, mit Freunden oder als Liebespaar, kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen Moment der Freude, des Staunens und der Emotionen.

Italiano :

Se siete con la famiglia, gli amici o i vostri cari, venite a condividere un momento di gioia, meraviglia ed emozione.

Espanol :

Ya sea en familia, con amigos o en pareja, venga a compartir un momento de alegría, asombro y emoción.

L’événement Feu d’artifice Carentan-les-Marais a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par OT Baie du Cotentin