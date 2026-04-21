Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show Nançois-sur-Ornain
Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show Nançois-sur-Ornain samedi 2 mai 2026.
Nançois-sur-Ornain
Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show
Grande Rue Nançois-sur-Ornain Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-02
fin : 2026-05-03
Date(s) :
2026-05-02
Fête de village à Nançois-sur-Ornain !
La commune est heureuse de vous inviter à sa traditionnelle fête du village, un moment convivial et festif à partager en famille ou entre amis !
Rendez-vous pour deux jours riches en animations
– Manèges et château gonflable pour les enfants
– Restauration et buvette sur place
– Concerts et animation musicale
– Feu d’artifice le samedi soir
Samedi soir concert du groupe The Big One
Dimanche midi et après-midi animation musicale avec Enrike Animation
Entrée gratuite.Tout public
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Grande Rue Nançois-sur-Ornain 55500 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 78 14 26 mairie-nancois.ornain@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Village fete at Nançois-sur-Ornain!
Nançois-sur-Ornain is delighted to invite you to its traditional village festival, a convivial and festive occasion to share with family and friends!
Join us for two days of entertainment:
– Rides and bouncy castles for children
– Food and refreshments on site
– Concerts and musical entertainment
– Fireworks on Saturday evening
Saturday evening: concert by The Big One
Sunday lunchtime and afternoon: musical entertainment with Enrike Animation
Free admission.
L’événement Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show Nançois-sur-Ornain a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT SUD MEUSE