Nançois-sur-Ornain

Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show

Grande Rue Nançois-sur-Ornain Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-02

fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

Fête de village à Nançois-sur-Ornain !

La commune est heureuse de vous inviter à sa traditionnelle fête du village, un moment convivial et festif à partager en famille ou entre amis !

Rendez-vous pour deux jours riches en animations

– Manèges et château gonflable pour les enfants

– Restauration et buvette sur place

– Concerts et animation musicale

– Feu d’artifice le samedi soir

Samedi soir concert du groupe The Big One

Dimanche midi et après-midi animation musicale avec Enrike Animation

Entrée gratuite.Tout public

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Grande Rue Nançois-sur-Ornain 55500 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 78 14 26 mairie-nancois.ornain@orange.fr

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English :

Village fete at Nançois-sur-Ornain!

Nançois-sur-Ornain is delighted to invite you to its traditional village festival, a convivial and festive occasion to share with family and friends!

Join us for two days of entertainment:

– Rides and bouncy castles for children

– Food and refreshments on site

– Concerts and musical entertainment

– Fireworks on Saturday evening

Saturday evening: concert by The Big One

Sunday lunchtime and afternoon: musical entertainment with Enrike Animation

Free admission.

L’événement Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show Nançois-sur-Ornain a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT SUD MEUSE