Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show Nançois-sur-Ornain

Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show Nançois-sur-Ornain

Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show Nançois-sur-Ornain samedi 2 mai 2026.

Adresse : Grande Rue

Ville : 55500 Nançois-sur-Ornain

Département : Meuse

Début : samedi 2 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 3 mai 2026

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Nançois-sur-Ornain

Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show

Grande Rue Nançois-sur-Ornain Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-02
fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :
2026-05-02

Fête de village à Nançois-sur-Ornain !

La commune est heureuse de vous inviter à sa traditionnelle fête du village, un moment convivial et festif à partager en famille ou entre amis !

Rendez-vous pour deux jours riches en animations
– Manèges et château gonflable pour les enfants
– Restauration et buvette sur place
– Concerts et animation musicale
– Feu d’artifice le samedi soir

Samedi soir concert du groupe The Big One
Dimanche midi et après-midi animation musicale avec Enrike Animation

Entrée gratuite.Tout public
0  .

Grande Rue Nançois-sur-Ornain 55500 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 78 14 26  mairie-nancois.ornain@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Village fete at Nançois-sur-Ornain!

Nançois-sur-Ornain is delighted to invite you to its traditional village festival, a convivial and festive occasion to share with family and friends!

Join us for two days of entertainment:
– Rides and bouncy castles for children
– Food and refreshments on site
– Concerts and musical entertainment
– Fireworks on Saturday evening

Saturday evening: concert by The Big One
Sunday lunchtime and afternoon: musical entertainment with Enrike Animation

Free admission.

L’événement Feu d’artifice et concert the Polo Show Nançois-sur-Ornain a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT SUD MEUSE