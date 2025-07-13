Feu d’Artifice – La Suze-sur-Sarthe 13 juillet 2025 21:00

Sarthe

Feu d’Artifice  Bourg La Suze-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Début : 2025-07-13 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13 02:00:00

2025-07-13

Défilé-feu d’artifice-bal
21h30 Animation Chik and Chok
Feu d’artifice à 23h.
Bal avec Gaël Houlbert
Restauration et manèges   .

Bourg
La Suze-sur-Sarthe 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 77 30 49  contact@lasuze.fr

Fireworks-ball parade

Parade-Feuerwerk-Ball

Parata-fuochi d’artificio-equilibrio

Parade-fireworks-balance

L’événement Feu d’Artifice La Suze-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14 par OT Vallée de la Sarthe