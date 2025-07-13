Feu d’Artifice – La Suze-sur-Sarthe 13 juillet 2025 21:00
Sarthe
Feu d’Artifice Bourg La Suze-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-13 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13 02:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
Défilé-feu d’artifice-bal
21h30 Animation Chik and Chok
Feu d’artifice à 23h.
Bal avec Gaël Houlbert
Restauration et manèges .
Bourg
La Suze-sur-Sarthe 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 77 30 49 contact@lasuze.fr
English :
Fireworks-ball parade
German :
Parade-Feuerwerk-Ball
Italiano :
Parata-fuochi d’artificio-equilibrio
Espanol :
Parade-fireworks-balance
L’événement Feu d’Artifice La Suze-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14 par OT Vallée de la Sarthe