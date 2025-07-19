Feu d’artifice Langatte
Feu d’artifice Langatte samedi 19 juillet 2025.
Feu d’artifice
Etang Langatte Moselle
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-19 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-19 23:59:00
2025-07-19
Grand feu d’artifice à la zone de loisirs de Langatte !Tout public
Etang Langatte 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 69 90
English:
Big fireworks display at the Langatte leisure zone!
German:
Großes Feuerwerk im Freizeitgebiet von Langatte!
Italiano:
Fuochi d’artificio nell’area ricreativa di Langatte!
Espanol:
¡Fuegos artificiales en la zona de ocio de Langatte!
