Feu d’artifice Langatte

Feu d’artifice Langatte samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Feu d’artifice 

Etang Langatte Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-19 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-19 23:59:00

2025-07-19

Grand feu d’artifice à la zone de loisirs de Langatte !Tout public
Etang Langatte 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 69 90 

English :

Big fireworks display at the Langatte leisure zone!

German :

Großes Feuerwerk im Freizeitgebiet von Langatte!

Italiano :

Fuochi d’artificio nell’area ricreativa di Langatte!

Espanol :

¡Fuegos artificiales en la zona de ocio de Langatte!

