Feu d’artifice Lavoûte-Chilhac
Feu d’artifice Lavoûte-Chilhac dimanche 3 août 2025.
Feu d’artifice
Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-03 22:30:00
fin : 2025-08-03
Date(s) :
2025-08-03
Magnifique Feu d’artifice sur le thème du Millénaire du Prieuré clunisien de Lavoûte-Chilhac (1 025 2025).
Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 45 67
English :
Magnificent fireworks display on the theme of the Millennium of the Cluniac Priory of Lavoûte-Chilhac (1 025 2025).
German :
Wunderschönes Feuerwerk zum Thema « Millennium der Cluniazenser-Priorei Lavoûte-Chilhac » (1025 2025).
Italiano :
Magnifico spettacolo pirotecnico sul tema del Millennio del Priorato cluniacense di Lavoûte-Chilhac (1025-2025).
Espanol :
Magnífico espectáculo pirotécnico sobre el tema del Milenio del Priorato cluniacense de Lavoûte-Chilhac (1025 2025).
L’événement Feu d’artifice Lavoûte-Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-27 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier