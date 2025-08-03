Feu d’artifice Lavoûte-Chilhac

Feu d’artifice Lavoûte-Chilhac dimanche 3 août 2025.

Feu d’artifice

Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-08-03 22:30:00

fin : 2025-08-03

2025-08-03

Magnifique Feu d’artifice sur le thème du Millénaire du Prieuré clunisien de Lavoûte-Chilhac (1 025 2025).

Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 45 67

English :

Magnificent fireworks display on the theme of the Millennium of the Cluniac Priory of Lavoûte-Chilhac (1 025 2025).

German :

Wunderschönes Feuerwerk zum Thema « Millennium der Cluniazenser-Priorei Lavoûte-Chilhac » (1025 2025).

Italiano :

Magnifico spettacolo pirotecnico sul tema del Millennio del Priorato cluniacense di Lavoûte-Chilhac (1025-2025).

Espanol :

Magnífico espectáculo pirotécnico sobre el tema del Milenio del Priorato cluniacense de Lavoûte-Chilhac (1025 2025).

