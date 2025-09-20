Feu d’artifice Tonnay-Charente

Feu d’artifice Tonnay-Charente samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Feu d’artifice

Les quais Tonnay-Charente Charente-Maritime

Tarif :

Date et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 22:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Report du feu d’artifice initialement prévu le 14 juillet.

.

Les quais Tonnay-Charente 17430 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 14 30 mairie@tonnay-charente.fr

English : Fireworks

Postponement of the fireworks display originally scheduled for 14 July.

German : Feuerwerk

Verschiebung des ursprünglich für den 14. Juli geplanten Feuerwerks.

Italiano :

Rinvio dello spettacolo pirotecnico originariamente previsto per il 14 luglio.

Espanol :

Aplazamiento del espectáculo pirotécnico previsto inicialmente para el 14 de julio.

