Feu d’artifice Tonnay-Charente
Feu d’artifice Tonnay-Charente samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Feu d’artifice
Les quais Tonnay-Charente Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 22:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Report du feu d’artifice initialement prévu le 14 juillet.
.
Les quais Tonnay-Charente 17430 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 82 14 30 mairie@tonnay-charente.fr
English : Fireworks
Postponement of the fireworks display originally scheduled for 14 July.
German : Feuerwerk
Verschiebung des ursprünglich für den 14. Juli geplanten Feuerwerks.
Italiano :
Rinvio dello spettacolo pirotecnico originariamente previsto per il 14 luglio.
Espanol :
Aplazamiento del espectáculo pirotécnico previsto inicialmente para el 14 de julio.
L’événement Feu d’artifice Tonnay-Charente a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan