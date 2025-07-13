Feu d’artifice Xertigny

Feu d'artifice Xertigny dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

Feu d’artifice

AU PIED DU CHATEAU DES BRASSEURS Xertigny Vosges

Début : Dimanche 13 juillet 2025 19:30:00

Madame le Maire, les Membres du Conseil Municipal et le Chef du Centre de Secours de Xertigny sont heureux de vous inviter à la Cérémonie Patriotique , qui se déroulera le 13 Juillet selon le programme suivant :

• 19h45 Rassemblement des Participants

• 20h00 Cérémonie au Monument aux Morts avec Dépôt de Gerbes

• 20h15 Revue des Troupes et du Matériel des Sapeurs-Pompiers et Remise de Médailles, Galons et Fourragères

• 22H45 Feux d’artifices

La Cérémonie Patriotique sera suivie des Festivités organisées par le Comité des Fêtes avec un Spectacle et des Feux d’Artifices offerts par la Ville de Xertigny, le tout accompagné d’un Bal Populaire avec DJ !

Buvette et Restauration dès 19h30 ! Pour cette année, une surprise vous attend.. Le Château s’habillera de ses plus belles couleurs pour l’occasion.Tout public

AU PIED DU CHATEAU DES BRASSEURS Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 30 10 34 comite-fetes-xertigny@yahoo.fr

English :

Madame le Maire, the Members of the Municipal Council and the Chief of the Xertigny Fire Brigade are pleased to invite you to the Patriotic Ceremony, which will take place on July 13th according to the following program:

? 7.45pm: Gathering of participants

? 8.00 pm: Ceremony at the Monument aux Morts with wreath-laying

? 8.15pm: Review of firefighters’ troops and equipment and presentation of medals, stripes and furs

? 10:45pm: Fireworks display

The Patriotic Ceremony will be followed by the Festivities organized by the Comité des Fêtes: with a Show and Fireworks offered by the Town of Xertigny, accompanied by a Popular Ball with DJ!

Refreshments and Catering from 7.30pm! This year, a surprise awaits you… The Château will be decked out in its finest colors for the occasion

German :

Die Bürgermeisterin, die Mitglieder des Gemeinderats und der Leiter des Rettungszentrums von Xertigny freuen sich, Sie zur patriotischen Zeremonie einzuladen, die am 13. Juli nach folgendem Programm stattfindet:

? 19.45 Uhr: Sammeln der Teilnehmer

? 20.00 Uhr: Zeremonie am Gefallenendenkmal mit Kranzniederlegung

? 20.15 Uhr: Truppen- und Materialschau der Feuerwehr und Verleihung von Medaillen, Streifen und Fourragères

? 22.45 Uhr: Feuerwerk

Im Anschluss an die patriotische Zeremonie finden die vom Festkomitee organisierten Feierlichkeiten statt: mit einer Show und Feuerwerk, die von der Stadt Xertigny gestiftet werden, begleitet von einem Bal Populaire mit DJ!

Getränke und Speisen ab 19:30 Uhr! In diesem Jahr erwartet Sie eine Überraschung! Das Schloss wird sich zu diesem Anlass in seine schönsten Farben hüllen. »

Italiano :

Il Sindaco, i membri del Consiglio Comunale e il Comandante dei Vigili del Fuoco di Xertigny sono lieti di invitarvi alla cerimonia patriottica che si terrà il 13 luglio, con il seguente programma:

ore 19.45: raduno dei partecipanti

ore 20.00: Cerimonia al Monument aux Morts con deposizione di una corona di fiori

ore 20.15: rassegna delle truppe e delle attrezzature dei Vigili del Fuoco e consegna delle medaglie, dei nastri e dei soffietti

ore 22.45: spettacolo pirotecnico

La cerimonia patriottica sarà seguita dai festeggiamenti organizzati dal Comité des Fêtes: spettacolo e fuochi d’artificio offerti dalla città di Xertigny, il tutto accompagnato da un ballo popolare con DJ!

Rinfreschi e cibo a partire dalle 19.30! Quest’anno vi aspetta una sorpresa… Per l’occasione, il Castello sarà addobbato con i suoi colori più belli

Espanol :

El Alcalde, los miembros del Consejo Municipal y el Jefe del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Xertigny tienen el placer de invitarle a la Ceremonia Patriótica, que tendrá lugar el 13 de julio, con el siguiente programa:

? 19.45 h: Reunión de los participantes

20.00 h: Ceremonia en el Monument aux Morts con colocación de una corona de flores

? 20h15: Presentación de las tropas y equipos del Cuerpo de Bomberos y entrega de medallas, galones y bocanadas

? 22.45 h: Castillo de fuegos artificiales

A la Ceremonia Patriótica le seguirán las Fiestas organizadas por el Comité des Fêtes: con un Espectáculo y Fuegos Artificiales ofrecidos por el Ayuntamiento de Xertigny, ¡todo ello acompañado de un Baile Popular con DJ!

Refrescos y comida a partir de las 19.30 h Este año, le espera una sorpresa… El castillo se engalanará con sus mejores colores para la ocasión

