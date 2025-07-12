Feu d’artifice,marché gourmand à Saint Sernin de Duras Saint-Sernin 12 juillet 2025 18:30

Lot-et-Garonne

Feu d’artifice,marché gourmand à Saint Sernin de Duras bourg Saint-Sernin Lot-et-Garonne

Début : 2025-07-12 18:30:00

fin : 2025-07-12 00:00:00

2025-07-12

Marché nocturne, soirée festive et gourmande dans le village, restauration sur place. Animation musicale.

Le 12 juillet feu d’artifice et le 23 août soirée mousse.

Amenez vos couverts et triez vos déchets. .

bourg

Saint-Sernin 47120 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 94 77 63 saintserninanimation@yahoo.fr

