Feu d'artificie et bal Royan 14 juillet 2025

Charente-Maritime

Feu d’artificie et bal Plage de la Grande Conche Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-07-14 22:45:00

fin : 2025-07-14

2025-07-14

Comme à sa tradition, le feu d’artifice du 14 juillet illuminera le ciel de Royan. Un show époustouflant, mêlant couleurs éclatantes et émotions intenses, le tout dans une ambiance magique et festive.

Plage de la Grande Conche

Plage de la Grande Conche
Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English :

In keeping with tradition, the July 14th fireworks display will light up the skies over Royan. A breathtaking show, combining dazzling colors and intense emotions, all in a magical, festive atmosphere.

German :

Traditionsgemäß wird das Feuerwerk am 14. Juli den Himmel über Royan erleuchten. Eine atemberaubende Show aus leuchtenden Farben und intensiven Emotionen in einer magischen und festlichen Atmosphäre.

Italiano :

Come da tradizione, il 14 luglio lo spettacolo pirotecnico illuminerà il cielo di Royan. Uno spettacolo mozzafiato, che unisce colori abbaglianti ed emozioni intense, il tutto in un’atmosfera magica e festosa.

Espanol :

Siguiendo la tradición, los fuegos artificiales del 14 de julio iluminarán el cielo de Royan. Un espectáculo sobrecogedor que combina colores deslumbrantes y emociones intensas, todo ello en un ambiente mágico y festivo.

L’événement Feu d’artificie et bal Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par Mairie de Royan