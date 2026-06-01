FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Beauchalot
FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Beauchalot samedi 27 juin 2026.
Beauchalot
FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN
AU STADE ET À LA SALLE DES FÊTES Beauchalot Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27
Date(s) :
2026-06-27
Feu de la Saint-Jean
19h Bénédiction du feu au stade
20h30 Repas grillades, frites et dessert animée par le Tempo des Hits à la salle des fêtes.
Apportez vos couverts !
23h Départ des lampions
23h30 Allumage du feu .
AU STADE ET À LA SALLE DES FÊTES Beauchalot 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie comitedesfêtesbeauchalot@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Midsummer bonfire
L’événement FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Beauchalot a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE