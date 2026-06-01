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FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Beauchalot

FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Beauchalot samedi 27 juin 2026.

Adresse : AU STADE ET À LA SALLE DES FÊTES

Ville : 31360 Beauchalot

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 27 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 27 juin 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

Beauchalot

FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN

AU STADE ET À LA SALLE DES FÊTES Beauchalot Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :
2026-06-27

Feu de la Saint-Jean
19h Bénédiction du feu au stade
20h30 Repas grillades, frites et dessert animée par le Tempo des Hits à la salle des fêtes.
Apportez vos couverts !
23h Départ des lampions
23h30 Allumage du feu   .

AU STADE ET À LA SALLE DES FÊTES Beauchalot 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   comitedesfêtesbeauchalot@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Midsummer bonfire

L’événement FEU DE LA SAINT-JEAN Beauchalot a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE